ODM vows to remain in broad-based government, honour Raila's legacy

By Sharon Wanga | Oct. 27, 2025
ODM Central Management Committee addresses the Press after a meeting in Nairobi, on October 27, 2025. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Central Management Committee has endorsed Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga as the new party leader, succeeding the late Raila Odinga.

The endorsement was done during a high-level meeting on Monday, following Oburu’s appointment as acting party leader by the National Executive Council (NEC) on October 16, 2025, a day after Raila’s passing.

“This being the first meeting of the committee since the passing of the party leader, the top party organ resolved to endorse Hon. Dr. Oburu Oginga as the new party leader and urged the party rank and file to accord him all the necessary support and cooperation to enable him to guide the party through this difficult time,” said ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna.

The party reaffirmed its commitment to continue championing diversity, equality, justice, and peace as part of preserving Raila’s legacy.

ODM also announced plans to hold memorial services across the country in November to allow supporters to celebrate and reflect on the life of the late opposition icon.

“Memorial venues will be in Magarini, Kilifi County, on November 2 and 3, and in Homa Bay and Migori on November 5 and 6,” the party stated.

As part of strengthening its grassroots network, ODM plans to revitalise existing branches and establish new ones to attract more supporters.

“As part of strengthening and spreading the reach of the party, the ODM@20 celebrations will proceed on November 14, 15, and 16, accompanied by activities aimed at cementing unity and solidarity within the party,” added Sifuna.

ODM also reaffirmed its commitment to the broad-based government arrangement that runs until 2027.

“As ODM leadership, we reiterate the commitment of the party to the broad-based government until 2027 — a relationship guided by the ten-point agenda entered into for the sake of peace and stability in the country,” Sifuna said.

The committee further resolved to uphold the unity of the party and pursue all the causes Raila Odinga dedicated his life to.

This marks ODM’s first official communication since the death of the former Prime Minister and long-serving party leader.

