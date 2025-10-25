ODM Nyanza officials endorse Oburu as party leader

ODM Acting Party leader Oburu Oginga addresses ODM delegates at his home in Bondo, Siaya. [Michael Mute, Standard]

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) delegates have endorsed Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga as the interim party leader, marking a new chapter in the party’s leadership following the death of former leader Raila Odinga.

The endorsement took place during a delegates’ meeting in Bondo, where top ODM leaders called for unity and continuity in honour of the late Raila Odinga’s legacy.

Speaking during the event, Migori Senator Eddy Oketch urged members to remain united, emphasizing that ODM must continue steering the government agenda.

“Let’s not accept to be divided. Raila left us in government, and we must remain there for purposes of development,” he said.

He added that they have endorsed Oburu as the party leader to fulfil the wishes of the former party leader.

Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga echoed the call for unity, warning members against forces seeking to destabilize the party.

“We must remain united because Raila had warned against some people who are after the downfall of our party,” she said.

The lawmaker, who is also the late Odinga's sister, said that it is only through their unity that they can go to the table for negotiations.

"Oburu is an honest man who will make the party strong," she said.

Siaya Governor James Orengo described ODM as the foundation of Kenya’s democratic space, noting that its survival was crucial for the country’s political stability.

“A strong political party is the foundation of democracy. We have many political parties that were established but died along the way,” he said.

“Being the largest party in the country, I believe ODM will still live for many years to come. I give Oburu my full support as the new party leader and I look forward to working with him," said Orengo.

Orengo further cautioned members against revealing all their strategies while engaging other political outfits, saying ODM must retain its dominance as the country’s biggest party.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga also threw her weight behind the endorsement, assuring members that there was no leadership vacuum in the Luo community.

“Once Oburu assumes the position of party leader, he also becomes the leader of the Luo community. The greatest honour we can give Raila is to remain united,” she said.

Wanga, who is also the ODM National chairperson, said the party's first test is to deliver the Ugunja and Kasipul parliamentary seats, which she argued will determine whether ODM remains a strong party.

The meeting was attended by Kisumu deputy governor Mathews Owili, MPs Otiende Amollo (Rarieda), James Nyikal (Seme), Aduma Owuor (Nyakach), Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda, and Siaya County Assembly Speaker George Okode, among others.

In his acceptance remarks, Oburu Oginga thanked the delegates for their confidence in him, promising to uphold Raila’s vision and strengthen the party.

“Those who saw fit that I become the party leader had their own reasons, and I welcome the new assignment. I will not let you down,” he said.