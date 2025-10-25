KANU unveils candidate for Kariobangi North MCA seat

KANU candidate for Kariobangi North By-election Peter Kariuki Ng'ang'a addresses members after he was officially unveiled in a ceremony held at Kabarnet Gardens Nairobi on October 25,2025. [Benard Orwongo,Standard]

Kenya’s independence party KANU has embarked on a reinvigoration drive ahead of the by-elections slated for November 27.

The party unveiled Peter Kariuki as its flagbearer for the Kariobangi North MCA seat even as it ramped up campaigns to counter President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Democratic Citizens Party (DCP) for the post.

Speaking at the party’s new headquarters at Kabarnet Gardens Nairobi, KANU SG George Wainaina revealed that the party had settled on Peter Kariuki as its candidate following extensive consultations with the ward locals and that his nomination by the party was a testament to his popularity and influence in Kariobangi North.

We have officially launched campaigns to ensure that Kariuki clinches this seat. As a party, we have also agreed on a strategic way forward ahead of the by-elections and 2027 general polls. We have no doubt that KANU is the party to beat,” said Wainaina.

Kariuki said he would usher in a new style of leadership premised on accessibility to his constituents and driven by the zeal to ensure tangible development in his ward.

“Today, we are starting the journey to good leadership. We have previously been victims of poor leadership, where once a leader is elected, you never see them again as they become inaccessible. But I am going to change that once in office,” stated Kariuki.

Politician Tony Gachoka, who has declared interest in the Nairobi Governor's seat under the KANU banner in 2027, noted that the party's actions were aimed at re-establishing the independence party as a political powerhouse and to ensure that it clinched majority seats, especially in Nairobi.

“Time has come for Nairobi to make a transformative change but this can only be achieved through the voting in of the right caliber of leaders and by parties having the right people at the ballot. I would also like to urge political parties not to focus on being tribal outfits but rather focus on ideologies beneficial to the country,” remarked Gachoka.

The development comes just days after KANU’s top brass reiterated that it was fully backing Ruto's government. KANU members in Uasin Gishu County assured Kenyans of their willingness to support the government following the decision made by National Chairman, Gideon Moi.

Led by their chairman, Moses Maina, the leaders asked Kenyans to embrace unity that may take the country forward in terms of improving economic stability.

“Let us support our Party leader, Gideon Moi. He has made us proud by accepting to work with the current government. Kenya is bigger than the interest of an individual because Gideon is doing this to consider the rights of the future generation, not about himself, as some people may think,” Maina added