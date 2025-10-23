×
The Standard

Nassir: ODM can't afford sideshows ahead of by-elections

By Ronald Kipruto | Oct. 23, 2025

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir before the Senate's Committee on Roads, Housing on April 17th, 2025 (Elvis Ogina, Standard)

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Deputy Party Leader Abdullswamad Nassir has urged members to remain focused and ignore distractions, ahead of the 2027 polls. 

Speaking during a TV interview on Thursday, October 23, Nassir noted that now is not the time for the Party to lose its focus ahead of next month’s by-election.

Nassir emphasised the need to review the ten-point agenda that was agreed upon during the formation of the broad-based government. 

“There is a lot to focus on, and if we start sideshows, it will bring us problems,” he said

Defending the  broad-based agreement, the ODM deputy Party leader remarked that no party wishes to be in opposition.

“Coalition matters are not something new in Kenya, I don’t think moving forward we will have one party leading, that’s why I said it’s either we will be in government through coalition or part of the government. The third option is not an option,” he said.

ODM internal conflict

Regarding internal conflicts within ODM, Nassir noted that disagreements are not new, and existed even during Raila Odinga’s helm of the leadership.

He also announced that the party will hold its first meeting under the acting ODM leader, Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga, on Monday, October 27. 

The agenda will include discussions on the upcoming by-elections and a review of the progress on the ten-point agenda that was signed at KICC by President William Ruto and the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

 The Mombasa governor also took a moment to remember Odinga, describing him as an advisor who supported him throughout his leadership journey.

“He held my hand when I wanted to be a leader, he came and talked to all my competitors to support me, and when I entered parliament and wanted to be chairperson on the public investment committee, he also supported me by talking to other ODM leaders.”

.

