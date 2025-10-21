Why Maraga is opposed to President Ruto's new 'draconian laws'

Maraga urged Kenyans to reject what he termed “an egregious grab of public resources'.

Former Chief Justice David Maraga has accused President William Ruto of undermining Kenya’s Constitution and betraying the ideals of the late Raila Odinga by signing into law several controversial bills, some of which he termed unconstitutional and dangerous to national sovereignty.

Addressing the press on Tuesday, the presidential hopeful stated that it was regrettable that on the very day the nation was mourning Odinga’s death, President Ruto signed eight contentious bills into law.

The laws include the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes (Amendment) Act, Privatisation Act, Land (Amendment) Act, National Land Commission (Amendment) Act, Wildlife Conservation and Management (Amendment) Act, National Police Service Commission (Amendment) Act, Air Passenger Service Charge (Amendment) Act, and the Virtual Asset Service Providers Act.

Maraga claimed the new laws threaten free speech, media freedom, and national ownership of key public assets.

He singled out the amendments to the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, which he said give “unconstitutional powers” to a state committee to block websites and online platforms accused of promoting “illegal activities” without judicial oversight.

“This law effectively makes the committee an investigator, prosecutor, and judge on matters of free speech. It is a direct affront to Articles 33 and 34 of the Constitution,” he said.

He further criticised the new Privatisation Act, accusing the government of orchestrating a “massive sell-off” of public assets under the guise of efficiency.

Maraga said the law gives the Treasury Cabinet Secretary sweeping powers to privatise state entities without full parliamentary scrutiny or public disclosure of the buyers.

“It is a deliberate design to place national assets beyond the people’s control. They could sell to themselves, to proxies, or to foreigners, and Kenyans would never know,” he warned.

Maraga accused the Kenya Kwanza administration of bottomless greed, claiming it was borrowing over Sh5 billion weekly while planning to auction public property to crony capitalists and political allies.

He urged Kenyans to reject what he termed “an egregious grab of public resources,” saying the laws betray the very foundation of the nation’s sovereignty.

“The world is scrambling for Africa’s minerals, ports, and lands, why make our nation vulnerable? Prosperity will not come by selling our strategic assets but by empowering citizens,” he said.

Maraga concluded by asserting that sovereignty belongs to the people of Kenya, not Parliament, the Executive, or foreign investors.

“The power lies with us, the sovereign people of Kenya. Laws must protect, not endanger, our future,” he said.