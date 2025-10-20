Baba's exit ushers in new political era, redraws landscape for parties

President William Ruto (right), former President Uhuru Kenyatta (centre) and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during the funeral service of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Bondo, on October 19, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

The death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has automatically changed the country’s political landscape in a way that will leave his 20-year-old ODM party, the ruling party UDA, Opposition politics and even the government reeling from the shock waves.

He was a uniting figure within the ODM party that has been faced with internal strife, while to President William Ruto, he was a tower of a stability which gave his fledgling administration longevity after almost being toppled by the Gen Z street protests which forced him to sack his Cabinet.