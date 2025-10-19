Political orphan? Not me, MP Junet rejects label

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed has vowed to uphold the legacy of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, dismissing critics who labelled him a “political orphan.”

“Wanasema vile Raila amekufa, eti nitakuwa political orphan. Lakini hapa nimeona tuko wengi tunalia. Hata nitakuwa chairman wao,” said Junet, drawing laughter and applause from mourners.

Speaking during Odinga’s interment service at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University in Bondo, Siaya County, Junet said he was encouraged to see other members mourning the loss of the leader.

He recalled meeting Odinga in 2001 when he was only 24 and described him as a father figure who shaped Kenya’s opposition politics and mentored young leaders.

“Raila was a remarkable person. He knew when to fight and when to lay his hands down. He had fire on one hand and water on the other. I will miss his telephone calls. Kenyans have lost a person they will never get.”

ODM politics

The Suna East MP also addressed the party’s future, warning that ODM must remain strong and avoid alliances that undermined Odinga during his life.

“ODM will hold it high, we will keep it strong, and in 2027, it will either form the government or be in a coalition that forms government. It will not be in a coalition that abused Raila when he was alive,” he noted.

He criticised politicians who used Odinga for personal gain. “Those who have been abusing Baba to build their political careers are now finished. Wamekwisha,” said Junet, using the Swahili phrase for “it is over.”

His remarks come amid visible rifts within ODM over whether to align with President Ruto’s broad-based government.

While leaders like Gladys Wanga have embraced the alliance, Sifuna and Junet have resisted, citing Raila’s final directive to keep ODM strong and independent.

ODM’s National Executive Committee has since appointed Oburu Oginga as acting leader, as succession debates continue.

During the burial service in Bondo, Junet’s speech was delivered alongside tributes from senior ODM leaders, family members, and national figures, including President William Ruto, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, and former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The interment marks the final day of farewells following Odinga’s personal wish to be buried within 72 hours of his death.