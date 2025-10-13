Ex-minister Jebii Kilimo joins UDA, declares bid for Marakwet East MP seat

UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar (centre) welcomes former Marakwet East MP Linah Chebii to the party in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, on October 13, 2025. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

Former Cabinet Minister Linah Jebii Kilimo on Monday declared her return to politics as she joined the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Kilimo, who served two terms during President Mwai Kibaki’s reign, said she looks to continue her mission to restore long-lasting peace in the Kerio Valley.

Accompanied by hundreds of supporters, Kilimo declared interest in the Marakwet East parliamentary seat.

She is credited for her peace efforts along the volatile Kerio Valley, where she oversaw ten years of calm in a region characterised by banditry and cattle rustling.

Mrs Kilimo was also lauded for influencing the construction of the first tarmac road in Marakwet.

She said her entry into the Marakwet East parliamentary race would see her complete development plans which she initiated when she served as MP from 2002 to 2013.

“Today, I stand before you asking for a season two of my service to you. There are visions we didn’t finish in season one. Let us rally behind the government of the day and work hand in hand to bring development,” Kilimo said during a reception ceremony in Eldoret.

She said although the troubled Kerio Valley has witnessed peace in recent months following interventions by the national government, there was still a need to sustain harmony among various communities.

In recent months, supporters have been piling pressure on Mrs Kilimo to declare her interest in the seat currently held by Kangogo Bowen who is serving his third term.

The former MP and Cabinet Minister promised to restore servant leadership while working closely with the government to develop Marakwet East.

On her move to join UDA, Mrs Kilimo said the broad-based government would unite the country and enable the current administration to deliver on its mandate.

She said the current administration's efforts to restore peace in Kerio Valley aligned with her vision of harmonizing warring communities.

“My decision to join the ruling party is guided by the desire to be part of a team that is delivering results while uniting the country rather than dividing. I promise to serve, build and contribute towards a better future for all,” said Kilimo.

Her supporters sang Marakwet peace songs as they welcomed the former MP to the race, which they dubbed ‘Making Marakwet East Great Again.’

Kilimo rose from a hairdresser to an influential Cabinet Minister during the first term of President Kibaki.

She was the first woman to become MP in Elgeyo Marakwet and was elected on a National Rainbow Coalition (NARC) in 2002.

The politician, also known as ‘Mother of Peace’ defended her seat in 2013 under The National Alliance (TNA) but lost to Bowen before running as an independent candidate in 2017, but could not recapture the seat in the disputed election.

She was appointed Anti-FGM Board chairperson after the 2013 polls and later rose to the position of a Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) during the second term of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kilimo was welcomed to the ruling party by UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar, who described the former MP’s decision as part of a wider move to unite the country under the broad-based arrangement.

Omar said the party was wooing political bigwigs such as Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka to the fold.