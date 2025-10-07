'Keep Raila's name out of your mouth!' - Shariff fires back at Gachagua

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir during a consultation with Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir on Wednesday 30th August 2023. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Deputy Party Leader Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir has hit out at former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his recent remarks on the party’s direction and its leader, Raila Odinga.

In what appeared to be a direct jab at Gachagua, a seemingly annoyed Shariff said, “Please let the name of Raila Odinga stay out of your mouths. He is not of your level.”

According to the Mombasa Governor, Odinga has done more for Kenya than many of his critics, including fighting for multiparty democracy, a freedom he says Gachagua and others now enjoy.

“Whatever Raila has been able to do for this country, even if it seems nothing to you, leave him off your discussions and side commentaries. It cannot be Raila this, Raila that every day,” he added.

His remarks come amid speculation about Odinga’s health, with rumours spreading online about his whereabouts after he missed several ODM events and public appearances.

On Sunday, the ODM secretariat dismissed the claims, blaming a political faction allegedly led by Gachagua, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, and former Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa for spreading misinformation.

The party accused the group of using bloggers and AI-generated images to circulate falsehoods about Odinga’s health.

Before that, Gachagua had remained silent on the matter, but later commented during an interview with The Standard, saying, “My prayer is that God gives Raila a long and good life. I also pray that he supports William Ruto in 2027 so that we can beat them. That would make me very happy. But wishing him ill or bad? I’m not that kind of person.”

Rigathi Gachagua: My prayer is that God gives Raila a long and good life. I also pray that he supports William Ruto in 2027 so that we can beat them, that would make me very happy. But wishing him ill or bad? I’m not that kind of person, and I’m not bothered.#GachaguaonKTN pic.twitter.com/4UgtZdvPDA — KTN News (@KTNNewsKE) October 5, 2025

The remarks, however, did not sit well with ODM members.

Kisumu West MP Rosa Buyu accused Gachagua of exploiting Odinga’s health for political gain. “Raila Odinga cannot be his agenda if he wants to rule this country. Can he tell Kenyans what he wants to do for this country? Talking about Raila’s ill health… who told him Raila is sick?” she posed.

Other leaders also warned that using someone’s health as a political tool is not only unethical but dangerous.

According to Odinga’s team, the ODM leader has been in the United Kingdom on official engagements.

Recent social media posts dated October 3 showed him at his Karen home, in the company of his wife, Ida Odinga, meeting Gor Mahia officials who had visited to brief him on the club’s plans as their patron.