Wiper dismisses ODM claims on Raila's health

By Mate Tongola | Oct. 5, 2025

The Wiper Democratic Movement has dismissed claims by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) that its leader, Raila Odinga, was a victim of political misinformation allegedly linked to Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

In a statement released on Sunday, Wiper accused ODM of engaging in “political theatre” and attempting to drag Musyoka into its internal wrangles.

“Any suggestion that Kalonzo Musyoka wishes harm upon Raila is malicious, reckless, and utterly false,” said Wiper Secretary General, Senator Shakila Aballa.

The party said ODM’s allegations were a diversion from cracks within the ruling broad-based government, which it accused the opposition of defending blindly.

Wiper also criticized ODM’s partnership with President William Ruto’s administration, accusing it of betraying Kenyans, especially young people who lost their lives during recent protests.

On Raila’s failed bid for the African Union Commission chairmanship, Wiper argued that the loss stemmed from diplomatic missteps by the government in power at the time and not from Musyoka’s actions.

The statement concluded that Kalonzo Musyoka remains committed to “justice, truth, and a Kenya that values life and liberty over expediency, money, and power.”

