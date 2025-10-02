KANU endorses Gideon Moi for Baringo senatorial by-election

Gideon who previously served as Baringo Senator, expressed gratitude to party members and supporters.

The Kenya African National Union (KANU) has announced that its National Chairman, Gideon Moi, will be the party’s candidate in the forthcoming Baringo Senatorial by-election.

In a statement released on Thursday, KANU said Moi’s nomination followed extensive consultations, deliberations, and consensus within the party and with the people of Baringo.

The party described Moi as an experienced and visionary leader whose candidature underscores KANU’s commitment to providing people-centered leadership at a critical time for both the county and the nation.

Moi, who previously served as Baringo Senator, expressed gratitude to party members, supporters, and residents of Baringo for their confidence in his leadership.

He pledged to run a people-driven campaign anchored on inclusivity, accountability, and service delivery.

“As a party, we are confident that Hon. Gideon Moi’s candidature will resonate widely with the electorate,” said KANU Director of Communications, Manasse Nyainda, while calling on supporters across the county and beyond to rally behind him.

The Baringo Senatorial seat fell vacant following the death of William Cheptumo in February 2025.