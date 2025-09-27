×
Ruto allies hit back at Uhuru over claims of stalled progress

By Betty Njeru | Sep. 27, 2025
DP Kithure Kindiki during an economic empowerment programme in Dadaab, Garissa County. [DPCS]

President William Ruto’s allies have pushed back against remarks by his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, who said the country is moving backward.

Speaking on Saturday in Garissa County during an empowerment program, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki dismissed criticism of government projects, including the new Social Health Authority (SHA), which he said is designed to serve more citizens.

“President Ruto’s administration is trying. Those questioning its decisions can do so, but with facts. They shouldn’t lie,” said Kindiki.

Defending the government’s reforms, he noted that the Linda Mama initiative had been phased out and replaced by SHA to cover all Kenyans.

He also credited Ruto with strengthening the shilling against the dollar since taking office.

His remarks came a day after Kenyatta, addressing the Jubilee National Delegates Conference, accused Ruto of dismantling key Jubilee-era programs.

“Today, many gains we achieved in my administration have been eroded. Linda Mama and others have been replaced by new, untried, and untested schemes. And while we wait for these experiments to work, Kenyans continue to suffer and our progress is stalled,” Kenyatta said.

Other leaders also accused Kenyatta of hypocrisy, arguing he was partly responsible for the country’s problems. 

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi averred; “You are part and parcel of the current mess in Kenya. You can’t run away. You brought us William Ruto, hence you are birds of the same feather.”

Amisi, who Saturday graduated top of his class with a master’s degree in international relations from United States International University-Africa (USIU), said he intends to use his new qualification to strengthen his role in legislation, representation, and oversight in Parliament.

Related Topics

Uhuru Kenyatta Uhuru-Ruto Strained Relationship Ruto Administration DP Kindiki
.

