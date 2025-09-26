Uhuru accuses Ruto's administration of eroding Jubilee-era gains

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta attends Jubilee National Delegates Conference in Nairobi on September 26, 2025. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has accused his successor, William Ruto, of dismantling key programs established during his administration.

Speaking on Friday at the Jubilee Special Delegates Conference in Nairobi, Kenyatta said the current government is running “untried and untested” experiments that have undermined progress.

“Today, many gains we had in my administration have been eroded. Linda mama and others have been replaced by new untried and untested schemes. And while we wait for these experiments to work, Kenyans continue to suffer and our progress is retarded,” said Kenyatta.

He cited improvements in constitutional reforms, infrastructure, and maternal health programs that he said are no longer visible.

Without naming Ruto directly, Kenyatta suggested that his warnings during the 2022 election were drowned out by divisive rhetoric.

“In last general election, I endeavored to pass this message but it was lost in the noise of insults, myths and stories of dynasties and hustlers, character assassinations and so on.”

Politics of Hate

The former president also cautioned leaders against politics of bitterness, in what appeared to be a swipe at Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

“In politics, you can never be led by anger or hate. Sisi hatuna chuki (we have no hate),” Kenyatta said, adding that Kenya’s next president will be chosen by voters at the ballot box, not by unnamed power brokers.

“It is the citizens who will decide their leader through a ballot box. Sio watu wengine wakijufungua pahali,”

“My hope that from today we see an end to machinations, and a start to democracy,” he averred.

Jubilee’s Future

On the future of his party, Kenyatta said Jubilee will remain in the Azimio coalition for now, but its new leadership will decide whether to stay or quit.

“Jubilee has been largely silent for the last three years. The decision on whether to leave or remain in the coalition will be made by party’s new leadership. For now, we remain,” he said.

He confirmed the party will field candidates in all elective positions in 2027, either independently or as part of a coalition.

Friday’s conference drew more than 1,200 delegates, with party Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni calling it a historic event. Nominated MP Sabina Chege, was however notably absent.