×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

In pictures: Uhuru Kenyatta arrives for Jubilee special delegates conference

By Ndungu Gachane | Sep. 26, 2025

Former President and Jubilee Party Leader Uhuru Kenyatta, Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni arrive at the National Delegates Conference 2025 on September 26,  2025 in Nairobi.  [David Gichuru, Standard]

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived at the Jubilee Party’s Special National Delegates Conference at Jockey Golf Club in Nairobi.

Delegates, dressed in party colors, began streaming into the venue as early as 6am, in anticipation of Kenyatta’s address.

When he made way at around 11.20am, delegates broke into song and chanted party slogans, waving Jubilee flags in support of their leader.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Jubilee Secreatry-General Jeremiah Kioni said more than 1,200 delegates were in attendance. “It is from here that we shall be informed about the way forward by our party leader. It is a historic event.”

Opening prayers at the conference included sharp criticism of the Kenya Kwanza administration and praise for Matiang’i as Jubilee’s preferred presidential candidate.

This marks Kenyatta’s  first time leading a Jubilee meeting in three years, following a protracted legal battle between his faction and a group led by nominated MP Sabina Chege and East African Legislative Assembly member Kanini Kega, who unsuccessfully sought to wrest control of the party.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta greets delates at the Jubilee National Delegates Conference, 2025. [David Gichuru Standard]

Kenyatta regained full control of the Party in June and later called for the delegates’ meeting.

According to the notice, the conference will receive a status report from the National Executive Committee, review and approve the Party’s constitution, policies, and programs, and consider other matters. Party insiders say Jubilee also plans to begin the process of exiting the Azimio coalition.

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, who is in attendance, is expected to be named deputy party leader, positioning him as Kenyatta’s eventual successor and a potential presidential candidate in 2027.

Other leaders at the meeting include Kioni, Chairperson Saitoti Torome, Vice Chairperson David Murathe, and Deputy Organising Secretary Pauline Njoroge.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Jubilee National Delegates Conference Uhuru Kenyatta Fred Matiang'i 2027 Polls
.

Latest Stories

Body of officer who died in Haiti arrives in Kenya
Body of officer who died in Haiti arrives in Kenya
National
By Okumu Modachi
2 hrs ago
Lawyers criticise Ruto's housing pledge to police and teachers
Courts
By Kamau Muthoni
2 hrs ago
State bans Saccos from borrowing to pay dividends
Business
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Russian lures Kenyans with big promises to be dogs of war in Ukraine fight
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Russian lures Kenyans with big promises to be dogs of war in Ukraine fight
Why Athi-River is safe haven for human smugglers
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 2 hrs ago
Why Athi-River is safe haven for human smugglers
How I was trafficked into Somalia for gun training to avenge my father's death
By Fred Kagonye and Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
How I was trafficked into Somalia for gun training to avenge my father's death
UDA entrenches zoning, issues 21 nomination certificates for by-elections
By Josphat Thiong’o 2 hrs ago
UDA entrenches zoning, issues 21 nomination certificates for by-elections
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved