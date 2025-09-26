In pictures: Uhuru Kenyatta arrives for Jubilee special delegates conference

Former President and Jubilee Party Leader Uhuru Kenyatta, Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni arrive at the National Delegates Conference 2025 on September 26, 2025 in Nairobi. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived at the Jubilee Party’s Special National Delegates Conference at Jockey Golf Club in Nairobi.

Delegates, dressed in party colors, began streaming into the venue as early as 6am, in anticipation of Kenyatta’s address.

When he made way at around 11.20am, delegates broke into song and chanted party slogans, waving Jubilee flags in support of their leader.

Jubilee Secreatry-General Jeremiah Kioni said more than 1,200 delegates were in attendance. “It is from here that we shall be informed about the way forward by our party leader. It is a historic event.”

Opening prayers at the conference included sharp criticism of the Kenya Kwanza administration and praise for Matiang’i as Jubilee’s preferred presidential candidate.

This marks Kenyatta’s first time leading a Jubilee meeting in three years, following a protracted legal battle between his faction and a group led by nominated MP Sabina Chege and East African Legislative Assembly member Kanini Kega, who unsuccessfully sought to wrest control of the party.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta greets delates at the Jubilee National Delegates Conference, 2025. [David Gichuru Standard]

Kenyatta regained full control of the Party in June and later called for the delegates’ meeting.

According to the notice, the conference will receive a status report from the National Executive Committee, review and approve the Party’s constitution, policies, and programs, and consider other matters. Party insiders say Jubilee also plans to begin the process of exiting the Azimio coalition.

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, who is in attendance, is expected to be named deputy party leader, positioning him as Kenyatta’s eventual successor and a potential presidential candidate in 2027.

Other leaders at the meeting include Kioni, Chairperson Saitoti Torome, Vice Chairperson David Murathe, and Deputy Organising Secretary Pauline Njoroge.