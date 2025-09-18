×
Seth Panyako gets direct DAP-K ticket for the Malava parliamentary race

By Juliet Omelo | Sep. 18, 2025
 Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) has handed a direct ticket to Seth Ambosini Sindani Panyako to contest the Malava parliamentary seat. [Juliet Omelo,Standard]

The Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) has handed a direct ticket to Seth Ambosini Sindani Panyako to contest the Malava parliamentary seat, in what party leader Eugene Wamalwa described as a decisive step towards capturing one of the most hotly contested by-elections in the country.

Announcing the decision in Nairobi, Wamalwa said the nomination followed a scientific poll commissioned by the party and its coalition partners, which placed Panyako head and shoulders above all the 15 aspirants eyeing the Malava seat.

“The report we received shows Panyako is leading in all seven wards of Malava with a double-digit margin over five UDA candidates. Others, including aspirants from our own party, were ranked far below him. This is a clear indication that he is the people’s choice,” Wamalwa declared.

The former Defence Cabinet Secretary said DAP-K was determined to use credible polling as a yardstick to ensure only the strongest candidates represent the opposition coalition in upcoming by-elections.

He pointed to Mbeere in Embu, where a similar process led to the selection of a single flagbearer.

Wamalwa rallied Malava voters and opposition supporters to unite behind Panyako, calling him a sure bet to deliver victory.

“You cannot find a better representative for Malava. Panyako is the very best, and he is the man who will bring this seat home to the people and to the opposition,” he said.

The DAP-K leader also sharpened his political attack on the government, accusing it of corruption, looting of public assets, and presiding over violence.

“We in the United Opposition are committed to ending impunity, ending the bloodshed,and stopping the plunder of our resources. This by-election is the first step towards that mission,” he charged.

Wamalwa urged sister parties in the United Opposition to back the Malava decision fully, just as they did in Embu.

“We expect nothing but support from our coalition partners. This is about delivering the first parliamentary seat for the opposition and setting the pace for the one-term agenda against this regime,” he asserted.

He further confirmed that DAP-K would field candidates across all positions in the next general election from MCAs to MPs, governors, senators, and even the presidency, with himself as the presidential flagbearer.

