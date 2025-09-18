Questions emerge on eligibility of opposition candidate in by-election

Muminji MCA Newton Kariuki speaks to the press at the County Assembly of Embu precinct in a past photo. Kariuki and other MCAs have complained that they were never given a chance to give their proposals during the Building Bridges Initiative validation from in Tharaka Nithi County on Thursday. [Joseph Muchiri, Standard]

The opposition may have unwittingly given President William Ruto's UDA a through pass after it picked popular musician, Newton Kariuki, aka Karish, as its candidate for the Mbeere North parliamentary by-election.

Kariuki's eligibility as a Democratic Party candidate was put in doubt on Wednesday, after it emerged that the Muminji MCA had not yet resigned as a member of the Devolution Empowerment Party, which sponsored him in 2022.