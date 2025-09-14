×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

'No lies, no false promises': Gachagua launches bid to unseat Ruto

By David Njaaga | Sep. 14, 2025
Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. [File,Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has declared that he will run for president in 2027, pledging to restore Kenya to what he described as its former state under the late President Mwai Kibaki.

His announcement comes amid growing political realignment ahead of the 2027 General Election, with opposition figures exploring a united front to challenge President William Ruto.

Gachagua, once Ruto’s deputy, is positioning himself as Mount Kenya’s political standard‑bearer and tapping into public frustration over high taxes, shrinking pay and rising living costs.

Speaking at PCEA Ruringu Parish in Nyeri on Sunday, September 14, Gachagua said he accepted what he called a request from Kenyans to seek the presidency after returning from a six‑week trip to the United States.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“I accepted the request of the people of Kenya to run for the presidency in 2027, and I came home to ask for your blessings,” said Gachagua.

He dismissed promises of large infrastructure projects, saying the country’s debt of Sh12 trillion  made such commitments unrealistic.

“If Kenyans elect me as president, I want to do only one thing — to restore the Kenyan state to where Mwai Kibaki left us,” noted Gachagua.

He outlined plans to revive the public health system, ensure the National Health Insurance Fund works effectively for cardholders, reinstate free primary education, and restore a university financing model that he said would make higher education more accessible.

Gachagua also vowed to “restore the dignity of the payslip” by scrapping the housing levy, transferring state‑built houses to county governments, and refunding deductions to workers.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

2027 Presidential Bid Rigathi Gachagua Mount Kenya Politics President William Ruto
.

Latest Stories

Scars of tradition:The fight to end FGM in Isiolo
Scars of tradition:The fight to end FGM in Isiolo
Health & Science
By Sharon Wanga
2 hrs ago
Despite prevailing difficulties, Gen Zs give us hope for a better tomorrow
Macharia Munene
By Macharia Munene
3 hrs ago
Mochanga retains the Commander Kenya Navy 2025 Trophy at Sea-Link
Golf
By Maarufu Mohamed
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Affordable politics: From shelter dream to 2027 poll campaign tool
By Graham Kajilwa 3 hrs ago
Affordable politics: From shelter dream to 2027 poll campaign tool
Type 1 Diabetes: Inside teen's life where every prick means survival
By Sharon Wanga 3 hrs ago
Type 1 Diabetes: Inside teen's life where every prick means survival
Gigantomastia: When breast growth becomes a health burden
By Ryan Kerubo 3 hrs ago
Gigantomastia: When breast growth becomes a health burden
Teachers promised 20 pc? What the law says on allocation of Boma Yangu units
By Jacinta Mutura 3 hrs ago
Teachers promised 20 pc? What the law says on allocation of Boma Yangu units
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved