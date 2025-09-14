'No lies, no false promises': Gachagua launches bid to unseat Ruto

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. [File,Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has declared that he will run for president in 2027, pledging to restore Kenya to what he described as its former state under the late President Mwai Kibaki.

His announcement comes amid growing political realignment ahead of the 2027 General Election, with opposition figures exploring a united front to challenge President William Ruto.

Gachagua, once Ruto’s deputy, is positioning himself as Mount Kenya’s political standard‑bearer and tapping into public frustration over high taxes, shrinking pay and rising living costs.

Speaking at PCEA Ruringu Parish in Nyeri on Sunday, September 14, Gachagua said he accepted what he called a request from Kenyans to seek the presidency after returning from a six‑week trip to the United States.

“I accepted the request of the people of Kenya to run for the presidency in 2027, and I came home to ask for your blessings,” said Gachagua.

He dismissed promises of large infrastructure projects, saying the country’s debt of Sh12 trillion made such commitments unrealistic.

“If Kenyans elect me as president, I want to do only one thing — to restore the Kenyan state to where Mwai Kibaki left us,” noted Gachagua.

He outlined plans to revive the public health system, ensure the National Health Insurance Fund works effectively for cardholders, reinstate free primary education, and restore a university financing model that he said would make higher education more accessible.

Gachagua also vowed to “restore the dignity of the payslip” by scrapping the housing levy, transferring state‑built houses to county governments, and refunding deductions to workers.