Ruto vows to construct bigger chapel at State House

President William Ruto at a past church event. [PCS]

President William Ruto has restated his plan to build a larger and permanent place of worship at State House, Nairobi, despite a legal hurdle.

Speaking during Sunday service at the State House Chapel, Ruto said he was committed to improving worship facilities for staff and residents within the compound.

“Here at State House, God will bless us to get a better place for worship. We will not have some people worshipping from outside since we will have a bigger place,” he said.

Ruto also praised those managing the current chapel and linked the nation’s recent rainfall and improved harvests to God’s blessings.

“All I ask from all of you is to work hard in whatever you do,” he told congregants.

However, plans for a permanent chapel face a legal obstacle after Justice Chacha Mwita issued a conservatory order barring the government from constructing any religious structure within State House or other State Lodges.

The order, effective until November 18, 2025, follows a petition by Transparency International Kenya, the Kenya Human Rights Commission, and two others challenging the project on constitutional grounds.