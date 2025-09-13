Gideon Moi condoles with Ichung'wa family after father's death

Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi condoles with the family of National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa following the death of his father Isaac Ichung'wah Ngugi at his home in Maaiiahii Village, Kikuyu constituency in Kiambu County. Sept 13, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kanu chairman Gideon Moi on Saturday condoled with the family of the National Assembly Majority Leader, Kimani Ichung'wa, at their home in Kikuyu, following the death of his father, Isaac Ichung'wa Ngugi.

Gideon said that his father, former President Daniel Moi and the late Ngugi were "great friends" back in the days.

"They treated themselves with much respect and and much love," he said, adding that "the family of second president is with them in their sorrow."

Ngugi died on September 4, according a statement from the office of the National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetangula.

The two leaders recounted the light moments of Moi and Ngugi, with Ichung'wa revealing that his father died a staunch member of the Kanu party, affirming the close relationship the two shared.

"He never joined any other political party. He was a life member of Kanu," Ichung'wa said.

He recalled how his father was "radically pro" former President Uhuru Kenyatta during the 2002 electioneering, against his family position in support of former President Mwai Kibaki.

"He was principled," Ichungwa said.

Ngugi passed on at the age of 105 at his home after spending three weeks in hospital.

"Mzee had never set foot in hospital up to his 100th birthday when he was diagnosed with thrombosis," said Ichungwa.

"He lived a good life and made friends all over. It was a blessing. In his life we see God's blessing," he added.

President William Ruto led the country in mourning Mr. Ngugi, describing him as an “industrious and astute businessman”.

“Our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends for the passing of Mzee Isaac Ngugi, the father of Kimani Ichung’wah,” Ruto said.

The President noted that the man was among the founders of Kikuyu Town.

“Mzee touched many lives through his many transformative initiatives that supported the vulnerable. His legacy will live on. Rest In Peace, Mzee.”

He will be laid to rest on Monday 15, at his home in Mai-ai-ihii in Kikuyu sub-county, Kiambu county.