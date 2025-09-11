×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Ruto flaunts his PhD and political acumen, but critics warn of know-it-all attitude

By Ndungu Gachane | Sep. 11, 2025
President William Ruto.[FILE/Standard]

Kenya is indeed lucky with President William Ruto at the helm. When 7.2 million Kenyans voted for him, they unwittingly voted in all the four previous Heads of State since 1963. Jomo Kenyatta's charisma and courage, Daniel Moi's enduring patience, Mwai Kibaki's intellect and Uhuru Kenyatta's ambitions now resides in State House in the embodiment of the current occupant, Ruto.

Luckier still, President Ruto is the first PhD holder to be Kenya's president. He is relatively young, energetic and focused. With these attributes, he believes in the last three years, he has performed miracles. Ruto believes by the end of his first term, Kenya will be unrecognisable and perhaps matching towards the status of one of the Asian Tigers, Singapore.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today

Subscribe Today & Save!

  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted

Already a subscriber? Log in to pay 5 for this article
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

William Ruto PHD President William Ruto Education Ruto Leadership style Ruto @3
.

Latest Stories

Why Kenya must never look back on free education, CBE
Why Kenya must never look back on free education, CBE
Opinion
By MARY KARIUKI BENGTSSON
1 hr ago
State urged to lift restrictions on drone deliveries
Shipping & Logistics
By Willis Oketch
1 hr ago
Why Africa is its own worst enemy in climate crisis fight
Opinion
By Wanyonyi Wambilyanga
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

From Jacob Juma to Kyalo Mbobu: How motorbike assassins terrorise Nairobi's elite
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 1 hr ago
From Jacob Juma to Kyalo Mbobu: How motorbike assassins terrorise Nairobi's elite
Ruto flaunts his PhD and political acumen, but critics warn of know-it-all attitude
By Ndungu Gachane 1 hr ago
Ruto flaunts his PhD and political acumen, but critics warn of know-it-all attitude
How Baringo maths teacher beats the odds to win top AU award
By Yvonne Chepkwony 1 hr ago
How Baringo maths teacher beats the odds to win top AU award
City lawyer gunned down: Police trace last moments of Kyalo Mbobu
By Fred Kagonye 1 hr ago
City lawyer gunned down: Police trace last moments of Kyalo Mbobu
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved