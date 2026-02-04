AU condemns killing of Saf al-Islam Gaddafi

The African Union Commission (AUC) chair Mahmoud Ali Youssouf condemns the killing of Saïf al-Islam Gaddafi. [Courtesy]

The African Union Commission (AUC) has condemned the reported killing of Libyan political figure Saïf al-Islam Gaddafi, warning that the incident risks deepening Libya’s prolonged political and security crisis.

In a statement released on Wednesday, January 4, the AUC chair, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, said the killing comes at a delicate moment when Libya is struggling to advance a credible and inclusive political transition after more than a decade of instability.

He said the growing regional and international concern was that renewed violence could derail any remaining prospects for reconciliation and long-term stability in Libya.

“The Chairperson strongly condemns this violent act, which risks further undermining efforts toward a credible and inclusive political transition in Libya,” the statement read.

Saïf al-Islam Gaddafi who was killed on February 3, 2026. [Courtesy]

Saïf al-Islam, son of the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, has remained a controversial and polarising figure since the 2011 uprising that toppled his father’s regime.

Over the years, his name has featured prominently in debates over national reconciliation, accountability and the future political direction of the country.

Libya has remained divided between rival administrations, militias and political factions, with repeated attempts at elections and unity governments failing to deliver lasting stability.

Youssouf extended condolences to the family of the deceased and to all those affected by the incident, while underscoring the need for peaceful political engagement.

“The Chairperson expresses his condolences to the family of the deceased, as well as to all those affected by this incident, and recalls the imperative of resolving political differences through peaceful and lawful means,” the statement said.

The AU Commission Chair called on Libyan authorities to act swiftly and decisively to uphold the rule of law. He urged that the circumstances surrounding the killing be fully investigated and that those responsible be held accountable.

“Youssouf calls upon the Libyan authorities to uphold the rule of law and to ensure that the circumstances surrounding this killing are thoroughly investigated, and that those responsible are held accountable in accordance with the law,” the statement added.

Amid concerns that the killing could trigger further unrest, Youssouf appealed for restraint among Libya’s political actors. He urged all parties to avoid actions or rhetoric that could inflame tensions in an already fragile environment.

He reaffirmed the African Union’s commitment to Libya’s peace process, stressing that the continental body remains ready to support Libyan-led efforts to resolve the crisis.

Youssouf reiterated the AU’s dedication to “supporting the Libyan people and institutions in their efforts to achieve a durable, consensual, and peaceful resolution to the political and security crisis that has affected the country since 2011.”