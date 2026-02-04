×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Stolen Mercedes-Benz recovered in Nairobi garage

By Mike Kihaki | Feb. 4, 2026
Mercedes-Benz GLK350d that had been stolen was recoverd by DCI. [DCI]

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have recovered a high-end Mercedes-Benz GLK350d that was reported stolen from a garage in Nairobi’s Spring Valley area, following a forensic-led investigation and a high-speed pursuit along Mombasa Road.

According to DCI, the luxury vehicle had been booked into the garage on January 30, 2026, for a paint job. However, it later went missing, along with the garage watchman, whose mobile phone was unreachable.

“His mobile phone was switched off, raising immediate red flags and prompting the vehicle to be circulated as stolen,” the DCI said in a statement.

Investigators from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) in Nairobi, working in collaboration with Gigiri and Imbirikani police stations, traced the vehicle along Mombasa Road in Kajiado South Sub-County.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Area along Mombasa Road in Kajiado South Sub-County where the vehicle was recoved. [DCI]

A police roadblock was mounted, and a hot pursuit ensued.

Cornered at the checkpoint, the suspects abandoned the car and fled on foot into nearby thickets, heading towards Oltiasika and Nosilale villages. No arrests were made at the scene.

A subsequent inspection of the vehicle revealed evidence of tampering, including a false front registration plate, KDR 003N, allegedly fitted to evade detection.

The Mercedes-Benz has since been seized and escorted back to Nairobi while detectives continue  the search for the suspects.

“This recovery underscores the value of forensic-led investigations and coordinated efforts between regional police stations and specialized crime units,” the DCI noted.

Authorities have urged members of the public with information on the suspects’ whereabouts to report to the nearest police station or contact law enforcement through confidential channels.

The case comes amid a broader crackdown on organized crime targeting stolen property, including mobile phones. Last week, detectives arrested two alleged accomplices linked to a mobile phone theft ring, recovering dozens of devices reportedly destined for Uganda.

Investigators traced a suspect to a hideout in the California area of Kamukunji Sub-County. The suspect fled on a motorcycle, abandoning a carrier bag containing 62 stolen mobile phones, which were recovered and secured as exhibits.

DCI said both the Mercedes-Benz and the stolen mobile phones cases highlight ongoing efforts to dismantle criminal networks operating across Nairobi and surrounding regions. “We remain committed to ensuring that stolen property is recovered, and that perpetrators face the full force of the law,” the agency said.

Authorities emphasized that the investigation into the Spring Valley garage theft remains active, with detectives pursuing all leads to apprehend those responsible.

The public is encouraged to cooperate with law enforcement to aid in bringing the suspects to justice and to remain vigilant, particularly around high-value vehicles and property.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) DCI Recovery Stolen Car Stolen Mercedes Benz DCI Crackdown
.

Latest Stories

Kalonzo arrives in Washington for Prayer Breakfast
Kalonzo arrives in Washington for Prayer Breakfast
Politics
By Mike Kihaki
3 hrs ago
Politics is taking the shine off noble Nyota empowerment fund
Opinion
By Elias Mokua
3 hrs ago
Junior Starlets players dominate Kenya U20 team
Sports
By Elizabeth Mburugu
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Not so fast: ODM ties to Azimio still binding no new coalition yet
By David Odongo 3 hrs ago
Not so fast: ODM ties to Azimio still binding no new coalition yet
IEBC faces big credibility test amid changes at the top
By Ndung’u Gachane 3 hrs ago
IEBC faces big credibility test amid changes at the top
Like his rise, controversy pushes Marjan out of IEBC
By Esther Nyambura 3 hrs ago
Like his rise, controversy pushes Marjan out of IEBC
Feeding programme on edge, schools shut as drought crisis jeopardizes learning in Isiolo
By Josphat Thiong’o 3 hrs ago
Feeding programme on edge, schools shut as drought crisis jeopardizes learning in Isiolo
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved