Stolen Mercedes-Benz recovered in Nairobi garage

Mercedes-Benz GLK350d that had been stolen was recoverd by DCI. [DCI]

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have recovered a high-end Mercedes-Benz GLK350d that was reported stolen from a garage in Nairobi’s Spring Valley area, following a forensic-led investigation and a high-speed pursuit along Mombasa Road.

According to DCI, the luxury vehicle had been booked into the garage on January 30, 2026, for a paint job. However, it later went missing, along with the garage watchman, whose mobile phone was unreachable.

“His mobile phone was switched off, raising immediate red flags and prompting the vehicle to be circulated as stolen,” the DCI said in a statement.

Investigators from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) in Nairobi, working in collaboration with Gigiri and Imbirikani police stations, traced the vehicle along Mombasa Road in Kajiado South Sub-County.

Area along Mombasa Road in Kajiado South Sub-County where the vehicle was recoved. [DCI]

A police roadblock was mounted, and a hot pursuit ensued.

Cornered at the checkpoint, the suspects abandoned the car and fled on foot into nearby thickets, heading towards Oltiasika and Nosilale villages. No arrests were made at the scene.

A subsequent inspection of the vehicle revealed evidence of tampering, including a false front registration plate, KDR 003N, allegedly fitted to evade detection.

The Mercedes-Benz has since been seized and escorted back to Nairobi while detectives continue the search for the suspects.

“This recovery underscores the value of forensic-led investigations and coordinated efforts between regional police stations and specialized crime units,” the DCI noted.

Authorities have urged members of the public with information on the suspects’ whereabouts to report to the nearest police station or contact law enforcement through confidential channels.

The case comes amid a broader crackdown on organized crime targeting stolen property, including mobile phones. Last week, detectives arrested two alleged accomplices linked to a mobile phone theft ring, recovering dozens of devices reportedly destined for Uganda.

Investigators traced a suspect to a hideout in the California area of Kamukunji Sub-County. The suspect fled on a motorcycle, abandoning a carrier bag containing 62 stolen mobile phones, which were recovered and secured as exhibits.

DCI said both the Mercedes-Benz and the stolen mobile phones cases highlight ongoing efforts to dismantle criminal networks operating across Nairobi and surrounding regions. “We remain committed to ensuring that stolen property is recovered, and that perpetrators face the full force of the law,” the agency said.

Authorities emphasized that the investigation into the Spring Valley garage theft remains active, with detectives pursuing all leads to apprehend those responsible.

The public is encouraged to cooperate with law enforcement to aid in bringing the suspects to justice and to remain vigilant, particularly around high-value vehicles and property.