How Nairobi MCAs were threatened to save Sakaja

We were coerced to shelve Sakaja ouster, say MCAs threatened to save Sakaja head head
Several Nairobi MCAs say they were threatened to drop the impeachment attempt against Governor Johnson Sakaja.
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
Subscribe Today & Save!
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimized reading experience
- Weekly Newsletters
- MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
to pay
5 for this article