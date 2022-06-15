× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
ELECTION 2022

University defends degrees awarded to MP Simba Arati

POLITICS
By Brian Otieno | Jun 15th 2022 | 2 min read
Dagoreti North MP Simba Arati graduated at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga on April 22 2022. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati's degree certificates have been certified by the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology. 

The university said Mr Arati, the ODM Kisii governor aspirant, pursued undergraduate and postgraduate studies, amid claims that he lacks a degree, a requirement for aspiring governors.

In a letter in 2019, the university’s board of postgraduate studies said the MP was then a student of Master of Business Administration.

He graduated in April this year, during the institution’s ninth graduation ceremony.

“The programme will be conducted at Continental College of Business at Postbank House, 12th Floor, Banda Street,” Mr Arati’s postgraduate admission letter read in part.

KEEP READING

Yesterday, the university’s Nairobi Campus Director Agnes Salome confirmed that Arati was an alumni.

“Arati pursued an undergraduate programme and also did his Masters at our university,” Dr Salome said.

The MP graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations (with IT) from the university in 2016. His name features in the 2022 and 2016 graduation lists seen by The Standard.

The Standard also verified a research licence issued to him by the National Commission for Science, Technology and Innovation for his Master’s thesis through a search of the unique QR code on the licence. His thesis was titled Effects of Marketing Strategy on Performance of Pepsiscola Limited in Kenya for the period ending August 20, 2021.

Arati is among governor aspirants whose academic credentials have been challenged.

Two petitioners have questioned his clearance by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and a tribunal set up to hear the matter today.

The petitioners, Moses Ayieko and Wesley Obwang'i, claim the MP did not meet the necessary grade to qualify for admission to a degree programme.

They allege that Arati scored C minus in Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations and did not complete a diploma programme at the Kenya Polytechnic.

