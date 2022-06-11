× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

You humiliated Ruto on Madaraka Day, no one remembers your speech, Gachagua to Uhuru

POLITICS
By Brian Okoth | Jun 11th 2022 | 2 min read
Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua addressing a rally at Mukurweini Town in Nyeri County on June 7, 2022. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Kenya Kwanza deputy presidential candidate Rigathi Gachagua says President Uhuru Kenyatta humiliated his deputy William Ruto on June 1, when the Head of State failed to acknowledge Ruto during his Madaraka Day speech.

Gachagua says such acts of humiliation have, instead, endeared Ruto to the voters, especially women.

Speaking at Ol Jororok Sub-County in Nyandarua County on Saturday, June 11, the Mathira Member of Parliament (MP) said what grabbed headlines on Madaraka Day was how Ruto was snubbed by President Kenyatta, and not content of the president’s speech.

“On Madaraka Day, the president denied the deputy president a chance to address Kenyans. I don’t know who are his advisors. All that people remember from the fete at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi is how Ruto was mistreated, and not the content of the president’s speech,” Gachagua said during an economic forum in Nyandarua County organised by the Kenya Kwanza Coalition.

“This mistreatment is what has endeared the deputy president to the female voters, who love him dearly. Everything that the president said on that day was overshadowed by headlines on how the DP was humiliated at the function.”

KEEP READING

“It was unfortunate that it took a visiting president’s (Sierra Leone’s Julius Maada Bio) civility to recognise you (Ruto),” said Gachagua.

On June 1, President Kenyatta went straight into his speech after conferring awards to deserving recipients, without being invited to speak by his deputy as was the tradition in the last nine years.

The unfamiliar protocol happenings hogged media headlines, with Kenyans expressing mixed reactions on social media.

In his speech on June 1, President Kenyatta gave a scorecard of his almost-ten-year rule, saying he improved Kenya’s economy, infrastructure and health sector.

On Saturday, Gachagua asked Nyandarua residents to vote for him and DP Ruto in the August 9 presidential election.

“Raila, who is now enjoying a good relationship with the leader of the current administration, has not been able to positively impact Kenyatta’s government. What makes you think he will improve Kenyans’ welfare should he win the August 9 presidential election?” posed Gachagua.

The outgoing Mathira MP said in Ruto’s government (should they win the polls), the key dockets of Finance, Transport and Agriculture will be occupied by ministers from Mt. Kenya region.

Gachagua also pledged to look into the welfare of security officers, especially chiefs, county commissioners and their assistants.

“We will restore your dignity. Your day is coming. Never again will the civil servants be used by two or three people for things that are unnecessary,” he said.

Deputy President William Ruto, in his speech, asked Nyandarua residents to reject Raila Odinga and Martha Karua at the ballot, saying “they have no track record, whatsoever, in public governance”.

 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Tiger Woods joins Michael Jordan and LeBron James in billionaire club: Forbes
Tiger Woods has joined Michael Jordan and LeBron James in a select group of elite athletes with a net worth of at least $1 billion
IEBC to determine 262 nomination complaints in 10 days
The IEBC will hear and determine 262 complaints within ten days, starting Saturday, June 11.

MOST READ

President Uhuru attends Somalia president's inauguration
President Uhuru attends Somalia president's inauguration

WORLD

By Fred Kagonye

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
High Court rules Democratic Party is lawfully in Kenya Kwanza

By Nderitu Gichure | 3 hours ago

High Court rules Democratic Party is lawfully in Kenya Kwanza
IEBC slams MPs for rejecting law changes, hints bumpy ride ahead

By Allan Mungai | 6 hours ago

IEBC slams MPs for rejecting law changes, hints bumpy ride ahead
With bungled 2017 polls still fresh, Wafula Chebukati is in for yet another test

By Brian Otieno | 6 hours ago

With bungled 2017 polls still fresh, Wafula Chebukati is in for yet another test
William Ruto's seven-point agenda for women, girls

By Grace Ng'ang'a | 8 hours ago

William Ruto's seven-point agenda for women, girls

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC