You humiliated Ruto on Madaraka Day, no one remembers your speech, Gachagua to Uhuru

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua addressing a rally at Mukurweini Town in Nyeri County on June 7, 2022. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Kenya Kwanza deputy presidential candidate Rigathi Gachagua says President Uhuru Kenyatta humiliated his deputy William Ruto on June 1, when the Head of State failed to acknowledge Ruto during his Madaraka Day speech.

Gachagua says such acts of humiliation have, instead, endeared Ruto to the voters, especially women.

Speaking at Ol Jororok Sub-County in Nyandarua County on Saturday, June 11, the Mathira Member of Parliament (MP) said what grabbed headlines on Madaraka Day was how Ruto was snubbed by President Kenyatta, and not content of the president’s speech.

“On Madaraka Day, the president denied the deputy president a chance to address Kenyans. I don’t know who are his advisors. All that people remember from the fete at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi is how Ruto was mistreated, and not the content of the president’s speech,” Gachagua said during an economic forum in Nyandarua County organised by the Kenya Kwanza Coalition.

“This mistreatment is what has endeared the deputy president to the female voters, who love him dearly. Everything that the president said on that day was overshadowed by headlines on how the DP was humiliated at the function.”

“It was unfortunate that it took a visiting president’s (Sierra Leone’s Julius Maada Bio) civility to recognise you (Ruto),” said Gachagua.

On June 1, President Kenyatta went straight into his speech after conferring awards to deserving recipients, without being invited to speak by his deputy as was the tradition in the last nine years.

The unfamiliar protocol happenings hogged media headlines, with Kenyans expressing mixed reactions on social media.

In his speech on June 1, President Kenyatta gave a scorecard of his almost-ten-year rule, saying he improved Kenya’s economy, infrastructure and health sector.

On Saturday, Gachagua asked Nyandarua residents to vote for him and DP Ruto in the August 9 presidential election.

“Raila, who is now enjoying a good relationship with the leader of the current administration, has not been able to positively impact Kenyatta’s government. What makes you think he will improve Kenyans’ welfare should he win the August 9 presidential election?” posed Gachagua.

The outgoing Mathira MP said in Ruto’s government (should they win the polls), the key dockets of Finance, Transport and Agriculture will be occupied by ministers from Mt. Kenya region.

Gachagua also pledged to look into the welfare of security officers, especially chiefs, county commissioners and their assistants.

“We will restore your dignity. Your day is coming. Never again will the civil servants be used by two or three people for things that are unnecessary,” he said.

Deputy President William Ruto, in his speech, asked Nyandarua residents to reject Raila Odinga and Martha Karua at the ballot, saying “they have no track record, whatsoever, in public governance”.

