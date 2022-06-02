I'll vote for Raila, Obado's wife says as husband campaigns for Ruto
Hellen Obado, the wife of Migori Governor Okoth Obado, says she will vote for Raila Odinga as president in the August 9 General Election.
Governor Obado is Deputy President William Ruto’s point man in Migori and the larger Nyanza region.
Hellen, who was on Thursday, June 2 cleared to run for Migori Woman Representative seat as an independent candidate, introduced herself as Hellen Adhiambo Odie, avoiding her husband’s name.
She addressed journalists at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) offices in Migori Town shortly after getting the nod to vie.
“I will vote for Raila Odinga as president,” she said.
On several occasions, Hellen has insisted that she be referred to as Hellen Adhiambo, and not Hellen Obado, saying her candidature shouldn’t be pegged on her husband’s legacy.
The woman representative hopeful has chosen sweet potatoes as her ballot symbol.
“I’ll ensure that the people of Migori are well supplied with sweet potatoes and porridge,” she said when asked why she settled on the crop as her symbol.
Hellen said despite pledging to vote for Odinga in the August 9 polls, she won’t campaign heavily for his presidential bid.
“Being an independent candidate, I’ll devote most of my energy on my woman rep bid,” she said.
“I’m also urging the voters to scrutinise my candidature as Hellen Adhiambo, and not Governor Okoth Obado’s spouse,” she said.
Hellen said, if elected woman representative, she will prioritise economic empowerment of women in Migori County.
She will compete against ODM’s Dennitah Ghati, Jubilee’s Lillian Akugo, independent candidates Fatuma Mohammed and Josephine Sirega.
All the aspirants have been cleared to run.
