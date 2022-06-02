× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

I'll vote for Raila, Obado's wife says as husband campaigns for Ruto

POLITICS
By Anne Atieno | Jun 2nd 2022 | 2 min read
Hellen Obado, the wife of outgoing Migori Governor Okoth Obado, will vie for Migori Woman Rep seat in the August 9, 2022 polls. [File, Standard]

Hellen Obado, the wife of Migori Governor Okoth Obado, says she will vote for Raila Odinga as president in the August 9 General Election.

Governor Obado is Deputy President William Ruto’s point man in Migori and the larger Nyanza region.

Hellen, who was on Thursday, June 2 cleared to run for Migori Woman Representative seat as an independent candidate, introduced herself as Hellen Adhiambo Odie, avoiding her husband’s name.

She addressed journalists at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) offices in Migori Town shortly after getting the nod to vie.

“I will vote for Raila Odinga as president,” she said.

KEEP READING

On several occasions, Hellen has insisted that she be referred to as Hellen Adhiambo, and not Hellen Obado, saying her candidature shouldn’t be pegged on her husband’s legacy.

The woman representative hopeful has chosen sweet potatoes as her ballot symbol.

“I’ll ensure that the people of Migori are well supplied with sweet potatoes and porridge,” she said when asked why she settled on the crop as her symbol.

Hellen said despite pledging to vote for Odinga in the August 9 polls, she won’t campaign heavily for his presidential bid.

“Being an independent candidate, I’ll devote most of my energy on my woman rep bid,” she said.

“I’m also urging the voters to scrutinise my candidature as Hellen Adhiambo, and not Governor Okoth Obado’s spouse,” she said.

Hellen said, if elected woman representative, she will prioritise economic empowerment of women in Migori County.

She will compete against ODM’s Dennitah Ghati, Jubilee’s Lillian Akugo, independent candidates Fatuma Mohammed and Josephine Sirega.

All the aspirants have been cleared to run.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Candidates promise peaceful campaigns as they get IEBC nod
Aspirants for the gubernatorial seat will present their nomination papers and requisite documents on June 6 and 7.
Kenyans insist on right to vote in 'our thieves'
How did International Criminal Court suspects become a model for what constitutes good leadership?

MOST READ

Rich display as Uhuru Gardens opens to public
Rich display as Uhuru Gardens opens to public

NATIONAL

By Jacinta Mutura

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
The deal Kalonzo could not resist

By Jacob Ngetich | 5 hours ago

The deal Kalonzo could not resist
Political debates in Kenya: are they useful or empty media spectacles?

By The Conversation | 5 hours ago

Political debates in Kenya: are they useful or empty media spectacles?
Raila says with Wiper leader back in his camp, he is confident of round-one victory in August

By Edwin Nyarangi | 13 hours ago

Raila says with Wiper leader back in his camp, he is confident of round-one victory in August
Kiraitu, Linturi and Kawira fight suits from rivals for governor seat

By George Kaimenyi | 13 hours ago

Kiraitu, Linturi and Kawira fight suits from rivals for governor seat

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC