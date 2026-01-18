Israel seeks greater Zionist State in Somaliland gambit

Somaliland Mission premises at Runda, Nairobi on May 29, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The intervention of Israel in Somaliland is likely to complicate peace and security in the Horn of Africa and could create further chaos in Gulf of Aden maritime trade. Geopolitics experts say the Jewish State is more interested in advancing its own expansionist and security ambitions than in the welfare of the people in Somaliland

Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan, a member of the National Assembly Foreign Relations Committee and commentator on political developments in the wider Somalia region, says Israel will ultimately fail to achieve its objectives.