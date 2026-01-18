Bland: The more Oburu tries, the more he proves he's not Raila

ODM leader Dr Oburu Oginga at Kamukunji grounds, Kibera where he was coroneted a Luo Elder and by spokeman of the Luo community by Luo elders in Nairobi. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Dr Oburu Oginga’s maiden political outing in Kibra as ODM’s new party leader was not just a rally. It was a diagnostic moment that spoke to what ODM is quietly becoming, and to who this man Oburu Oginga is. It also spoke to what he is not; and what in all probability, he can never be.

It was chaotic, comical, and disastrous. ODM’s new party leader drew little excitement from the insipid and often frigid crowd that assembled around him. At best, the crowd was hilarious, the leader verbose without focus, or message. The people had come, most possibly, for want of anything better to do.