Governor Mwangi wa Iria causes scene at Bomas of Kenya

Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria protesting at the main gate of Bomas of Kenya where IEBC was clearing some presidential candidates on May 30, 2022. [Samson Wire, Standard]

Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria caused a scene at the Bomas of Kenya on Monday, May 30, 2022, when he protested being left out of the presidential race.

Wa Iria lined up several branded vehicles at the Bomas of Kenya’s main gate, blocking the entrance and exit.

He also mounted a public address system, saying he’ll do everything possible to be heard.

The IEBC reportedly blocked Wa Iria’s application over failure to submit enough signatures to support his presidential bid. He needed not less than 48,000 signatures from constituents of at least 24 counties in the country.

The governor was seeking to run for the presidency on his Usawa Party ticket.

For more than an hour, the county chief stayed put, paralysing preparations for aspirants’ verification that had been scheduled to begin at 2pm.

Prof. George Wajackoyah of Roots Party was scheduled to appear before the commission at 2pm on Monday while Walter Mongare of Agano Party was scheduled for vetting at 3pm.

A contingent of police officers was deployed to ensure order is maintained at the Bomas of Kenya as tens of Wa Iria’s supporters continued to demand he be attended to by the IEBC officials.

All through, the electoral board officials remained inside the Bomas of Kenya.

“Who gave you the orders to lock us out?” Wa Iria was heard asking the security officers manning the gate at the Bomas of Kenya.

“We are Kenyans, and we know our rights. This kind of stupidity has to end. I will fight till the end to ensure that I’m on the ballot paper as a presidential candidate, even if it means holding protests countrywide,” he said.

