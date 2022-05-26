× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

Police call out Senator Cleophas Malala for demeaning them at a political rally

POLITICS
By Mate Tongola | May 26th 2022 | 2 min read
Senator Cleophas Malala is eyeing the Kakamega gubernatorial seat in August 9, 2022 General Election. [FIle, Standard]

The National Police Service has called out Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala over demeaning remarks that he made at a political rally recently.

The lawmaker spoke on Tuesday, May 24 while on the campaign trail in Kakamega County.

Malala said intelligent members of society, who pass exams with good grades, should be sponsored to pursue more “meaningful” careers and leave the “uneducated and the dropouts” to scramble for vacancies in the police service.

Malala said “the only skill that police officers need is the ability to carry a firearm”.

“We as the National Police Service fraternity, including our dear families and friends, are utterly disappointed with such unwarranted and outrageous remarks, which we find too demeaning and only aimed at scandalising a noble profession deployed in the service and good of the public,” Police spokesperson Bruno Shioso said in a press statement dated May 25, 2022.

KEEP READING

The police service said officers assigned to the department are “knowledgeable people”, and not illiterate as implied by Malala.

“Policing of communities is dependent on knowledge, and guns are only complementary tools to achieve efficiency of service, not otherwise,” said Shioso.

“We are more disappointed as police, given that these unfortunate remarks were made by a leader we not only hold in high esteem, but one we also continue to provide round-the-clock protection with pride and competency.”

Senator Cleophas Malala, on his Facebook page later Wednesday, apologised to the police service for his remarks.

“My attention has been drawn to a video circulating on social media about my utterances on the police. I wish to categorically state that my remarks were taken totally out of context. Their importance to us cannot be overlooked.  It is in light of this that I wish to withdraw my remarks and apologise to our disciplined forces for the discomfort my remarks may have caused,” he said.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Nakuru city's old buildings make way for skyscrapers
New skyscrapers are gradually eclipsing the old landmark buildings that had been the hallmark of Nakuru’s history from the 60s to the 80s.
GDC to add 49 megawatts to the national grid by end of the year
Geothermal Development Company has said it will add 49 megawatts of geothermal power to the national grid from Menengai Crater after an 11-year wait.

MOST READ

Six KNH employees in court for allegedly stealing Sh4.68m cancer drugs
Six KNH employees in court for allegedly stealing Sh4.68m cancer drugs

HEALTH & SCIENCE

By Mate Tongola

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Integrity law yet to grow teeth, so it's up to voters to reject tainted leaders

By Judah Ben-Hur | 3 hours ago

Integrity law yet to grow teeth, so it's up to voters to reject tainted leaders
List of State House seat aspirants shrinks by half

By Grace Ng’ang’a | 3 hours ago

List of State House seat aspirants shrinks by half
The extreme, absurd and funny stunts aspirants engage in to lure voters

By Grace Ng'ang'a | 8 hours ago

The extreme, absurd and funny stunts aspirants engage in to lure voters
Why Uhuru will not be part of Azimio campaign trail- Murathe

By Winfrey Owino | 15 hours ago

Why Uhuru will not be part of Azimio campaign trail- Murathe

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC