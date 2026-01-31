Top education figures line up for TSC top job

Former Basic Education PS Julius Jwan and former KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion are among those eyeing the TSC CEO job. [File, Standard]

The contest to appoint the next Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Chief Executive Officer is set to resume following the High Court’s lifting of an injunction that had frozen the recruitment process since May last year.

The ruling clears the way for the Commission to continue the exercise, which will see the appointment of the 10th CEO in TSC’s history, setting the stage for a tightly contested battle among seasoned education administrators, long-serving insiders, and politically connected figures.