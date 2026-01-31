×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Top education figures line up for TSC top job

By Lewis Nyaundi | Jan. 31, 2026
Former Basic Education PS Julius Jwan and former KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion are among those eyeing the TSC CEO job. [File, Standard]

The contest to appoint the next Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Chief Executive Officer is set to resume following the High Court’s lifting of an injunction that had frozen the recruitment process since May last year.

The ruling clears the way for the Commission to continue the exercise, which will see the appointment of the 10th CEO in TSC’s history, setting the stage for a tightly contested battle among seasoned education administrators, long-serving insiders, and politically connected figures.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

TSC CEO Appointment Former KNUT SG Wilson Sossion TSC Jobs Grade 10 Transition
.

Latest Stories

Why the President needs professional economic advisors
Why the President needs professional economic advisors
Ken Opalo
By Ken Opalo
58 mins ago
SHA woes: Unpaid claims cripple hospitals, push patients to pay cash
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
58 mins ago
January inflation hits 6-month low despite rise in food prices
Business
By Macharia Kamau
58 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto eats humble pie as judges put brakes on trillion shillings projects
By Nancy Gitonga 58 mins ago
Ruto eats humble pie as judges put brakes on trillion shillings projects
Why public participation is Ruto's achilles heel
By Josphat Thiong’o 58 mins ago
Why public participation is Ruto's achilles heel
Schools struggle as Ruto fee-free directive strains education sector
By Standard Team 58 mins ago
Schools struggle as Ruto fee-free directive strains education sector
Top education figures line up for TSC top job
By Lewis Nyaundi 58 mins ago
Top education figures line up for TSC top job
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved