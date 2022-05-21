× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

Blow to Speaker Muturi as coalition agreement with Kenya Kwanza declared null and void

POLITICS
By Betty Njeru | May 21st 2022 | 2 min read

From right: Deputy President William Ruto and National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi after signing the coalition agreement with Kenya Kwanza Alliance in Karen, Nairobi. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The Political Parties Tribunal has declared a coalition agreement between Kenya Kwanza and Speaker Justin Muturi’s Democratic party, null and void.

The tribunal in its judgement also ruled that National Assembly Speaker Muturi was unlawfully appointed as the leader of the Democratic Party, during a Special Delegates National Convention on February 20.

“That the purported coalition agreement entered with Kenya Kwanza by Muturi on behalf of the Democratic Party was done without the authority of the Democratic Party of Kenya and is null and void.”

“The complainants submitted that the appointment of Muturi was unlawful and contravened Article 10 (b) (1) of the party Constitution which provides that no person, except with the leave-on application granted by a majority decision of the outgoing National Executive Committee (NEC), shall be eligible to be elected if such a person had not been a member of the party for a period of one year preceding such election for the position of party leader,” three petitioners argued.

KEEP READING

The petition seen by The Standard also sought to have the source of funds used to organize the party’s NDC investigated by officers from both the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Muturi signed the coalition agreement to join the Alliance on April 9 at the Hermosa Hotel in Karen, Nairobi.

Ruto said the agreement was a result of months of consultations and highlighted the importance of the Democratic Party that was once led by former President Mwai Kibaki.

“The joining of the Democratic Party to Kenya Kwanza is significant as they bring on board the economic conversation led by Kibaki,” he said.

But the tribunal’s ruling now poses a political blow to the Deputy President William Ruto-led coalition that was banking on Muturi’s influence in the Mt Kenya Region.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Man City's De Bruyne named Premier League's Player of the Season
Kevin de Bruyne voted Premier League Player of the Season as he beats Liverpool rival Mo Salah and Spurs' Son Heung-min to the award
Mieno rallies Tusker as brewers look to capitalize Homeboyz Slip
Defending champions Tusker can open a two-point lead in the race to win the 2021-2022 FKF Premier League title after leaders Kakamega Homeboyz

MOST READ

'Rich' Samuel Mugota was into Sim-swapping, bank fraud, DCI say
'Rich' Samuel Mugota was into Sim-swapping, bank fraud, DCI say

NATIONAL

By Fred Kagonye

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Thanks for keeping away from the campaign trail, Rigathi to Uhuru

By Brian Okoth | 6 hours ago

Thanks for keeping away from the campaign trail, Rigathi to Uhuru
UDA picks Rigathi Gachagua's replacement in Mathira MP race

By Clement Masombo | 6 hours ago

UDA picks Rigathi Gachagua's replacement in Mathira MP race
Mudavadi: ICT ministry, CA have conspired to rig Raila in

By Brian Okoth | 8 hours ago

Mudavadi: ICT ministry, CA have conspired to rig Raila in
Kuria seems to know what he says at rallies is controversial

By Brian Okoth | 9 hours ago

Kuria seems to know what he says at rallies is controversial

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC