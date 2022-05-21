'Nikishikwa, mtanitoa?' Kuria seems to know what he says at rallies is controversial

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria. [File, Standard]

Gatundu South Member of Parliament (MP) Moses Kuria seems to know that what he says at political rallies draws controversy.

Kuria has been arraigned multiple times on charges of hate speech, but has never been convicted. The courts often throw out the cases for lack of evidence.

On Saturday, May 21, when Murang’a County hosted Deputy President William Ruto, the Gatundu South MP warned that what he was about to say at the forum would likely trigger his arrest.

His warning suggests that he knew his remarks would, most likely, activate a response by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) and the National Police Service.

“Nitoboe ama nisitoboe?” Nikishikwa, mtanitoa ndani? (Should I speak my mind, or not? Should I be arrested, will you secure my release?)” Kuria asked the gathering.

The MP, thereafter, went ahead to claim that a Mt. Kenya leader, who is in Azimio, told him that Raila (should he be elected president in the August 9 polls) would be a stopgap Head of State.

“Someone from Mt. Kenya, who is also a member of the Azimio la Umoja, has been going round saying that Raila Odinga won’t be able to finish his presidential term [because of his advancing age]. So, he was suggesting that we elect Raila and support him with a leader from Mt. Kenya because he was certain Raila won’t finish his term,” Kuria said.

“What kind of a relationship is based on wishing someone away? That’s deceit, that’s fraud.”

Others who spoke at the event include Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa, Kandara MP Alice Wahome, Starehe MP Charles Kanyi alias Jaguar and Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua.

In his speech, Ndindi Nyoro exuded confidence that Ruto will win the presidency by getting 60 per cent of the total votes cast.

“After Kalonzo Musyoka’s exit from Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya, our path to victory is now clearer,” he said.

Jaguar, on his part, said a Martha Karua choice for running mate in Azimio la Umoja won’t excite the entire country, but only a section.

“They settled on Martha Karua as Raila Odinga’s running mate. They did so to hoodwink women and the Mt. Kenya voters. Let me tell them that Kenyans do not need only one woman, but all the women. We should strive to help all the women,” said Jaguar.

On her part, Aisha Jumwa said a Martha Karua deputy president candidature “allows Azimio la Umoja to have a sober mind that will convince Raila Odinga to accept election outcome”.

Rigathi Gachagua said the Kenya Kwanza administration will do everything possible to ensure the welfare of Mt. Kenya farmers in the tea and coffee sub-sectors is addressed.

Musalia Mudavadi, in his address, said that opinion polls placing Raila Odinga ahead of William Ruto are sponsored to lay ground for rigging. He further alleged that the Communications Authority of Kenya is working closely with the ICT ministry to ensure Raila wins the presidential election.

Share this story