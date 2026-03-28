Sakaja extends weekend service hours to boost land rates compliance

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Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and City Hall team inspecting city progress. [GPS]

City hall will open its customer service centres this weekend to allow residents to access services and settle outstanding land rates ahead of the April 1 enforcement deadline.

In a notice issued by the county’s revenue department, the centres will operate on Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Confirming the move, Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson says the extension is aimed at giving property owners sufficient time to clear their land rates arrears before the planned crackdown.

“We have extended our customer service hours this weekend to give Nairobi residents ample time to settle their land rates and access county services conveniently,” said Sakaja, adding, “This is an opportunity for property owners to take advantage of the 3 per cent discount before the March 31 deadline.”

The county is also offering a 3 per cent discount on all land rates payments made before March 31 in a bid to boost compliance ahead of enforcement.

The governor said the city has about 250,000 registered land parcels, but only around 50,000 accounts are currently captured in the county system.

He said fewer than 120,000 parcels are actively paying land rates, highlighting a significant compliance gap.

The Governor noted that the low compliance levels mean only a small fraction of property owners are shouldering the burden of funding city services.

He warned that the huge arrears, driven by accumulated penalties and interest, are undermining the county’s ability to fund essential services, including garbage collection, road maintenance, street lighting, and health services. Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja. [GPS]

Sakaja cautioned that failure to settle dues within the stipulated period will attract strict enforcement measures targeting defaulters.

“Starting April 1, we will begin firm enforcement on land rates defaulters. We encourage all residents to comply early to avoid penalties and disruptions,” he said.

“Paying land rates is not just a legal obligation; it is what enables us to deliver better services, improve infrastructure, and keep Nairobi running.”

“We are committed to making our services more accessible while ensuring fairness and accountability in revenue collection.”

Residents are urged to visit the nearest customer service centres to take advantage of the extended hours and avoid penalties.

The directive comes as the county steps up efforts to boost revenue collection and streamline service delivery across Nairobi.