ELECTION 2022

Watch this space, Martha Karua pledges to deliver Mt Kenya votes

POLITICS
By Stephanie Wangari | May 17th 2022 | 2 min read
Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential running mate Martha Karua [Twitter]

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential running mate Martha Karua has dismissed claims that the Raila-Karua ticket will not be salable in the Mt Kenya region as perceived by some individuals.

Speaking on Citizen TV interview, Karua said she started mobilising Mt Kenya supporters as soon as she joined the coalition on March 23, 2022.

Mt Kenya region is expected to play an important role in the presidential vote in the August 9 General Election.

"I hit the ground running. I have gone to most of the counties in Central. Azimio la Umoja is gaining ground and I am saying watch this space because Mt Kenya is beckoning," Karua said.

KEEP READING

The former Gichugu MP said the coalition's critics were afraid of how much ground Odinga was gaining in the region.

"When you see competition getting people to disrupt meetings, it tells you they are afraid, very afraid of what is happening within the mountain,” she said.

Karua added, “People had come in their thousands to see and hear Baba [Raila Odinga], but a few disrupted. The fact that they came in their thousands means they are ready to listen. The mountain is beckoning and here we come," she said.

Karua said her nomination is a momentous occasion for both the women and men of Kenya.

"I feel the responsibility to deliver the vote and deliver the Azimio la Umoja promise to the people of Kenya," she said.

She has promised to play a supportive role to the ODM leader, saying she will do her best to follow their manifesto as well as be guided by the constitution.

Karua also pledges to support Odinga on the fight against corruption which has crippled development across the country.

“The fight against corruption requires political will and the support of the citizens. Kenyans have shown that when the leadership shows in word and deed, that they are serious about the fight of corruption, they rise up to support,” she said.

RELATED VIDEOS

Kenyans give thanks for a job well done after their triumph in Brazil
The 24th Summer Deaflympics ended in a colourful closing ceremony on Sunday night here in Brazil.
Man shot dead 4 times at Mirema Drive
Police officers are looking for a suspect who shot dead a man today, Monday afternoon, May 16, at Mirema Drive Estate in Kasarani Constituency.

Raila, Karua: Strange bedfellows with rich reform credentials

By Edwin Nyarangi | 39 minutes ago

Raila, Karua: Strange bedfellows with rich reform credentials
Rejected Kalonzo picks Sunkuli as running mate

By Edwin Nyarangi | 39 minutes ago

Rejected Kalonzo picks Sunkuli as running mate
Raila picks Martha Karua for deputy, calls her fighter with safe pair of hands

By Judah Ben-Hur | 39 minutes ago

By Judah Ben-Hur | 39 minutes ago

Raila picks Martha Karua for deputy, calls her fighter with safe pair of hands
Kalonzo Musyoka returns to run for president on Wiper

By Jacob Ng’etich | 39 minutes ago

Kalonzo Musyoka returns to run for president on Wiper

