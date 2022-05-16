Martha Karua has always exhibited leadership, parents speak

Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua (Centre) and her parents, Jackson Karua and Josephine Wanjiru

Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua's parents, Jackson Karua and Josephine Wanjiru have described her as clever, hardworking and a natural leader whose traits developed from a very early age.

Karua's parents spoke to KTN News from their home in Kirinyaga County, shortly after she was named the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential running mate by ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The couple exuded confidence in the Raila-Karua ticket saying the two leaders had Kenya's interests at heart and would lead well if elected in the August 9 General Election.

"I thank God. I am elated after the announcement that Martha will be Raila's running mate. She is a natural leader who has always been respectable," Karua's father said.

"I foresee a situation where Kenyans will overwhelmingly vote for the two and they will win the election," he added.

Karua's mother, on the other hand, said her daughter started exhibiting leadership skills during her school days.

"She would always lead other children in small events like birthdays in her earlier years and was always hardworking in school," Wanjiru said.

Asked whether they have had to reprimand Karua over her political stand over the years, Karua’s father recalled the day she stormed out of late President Daniel Moi’s rally.

“There was a time Karua was in a meeting with the late president in Kerugoya but a misunderstanding ensued and she stormed out. This was the only time I told her that it was not good to walk out of such a meeting,” Mr Karua said.

If Odinga and Karua won the election, Karua would go in history as the first woman Deputy President in the country.

Karua's was among the three names submitted to Raila Odinga to pick a Deputy President from by the committee that interviewed 11 candidates.

Other names submitted were; Kalonzo Musyoka and Peter Kenneth.

Also interviewed were: Sabina Chege, Hassan Joho, Steven Tarus, Wycliffe Oparanya, Charity Ngilu, Peter Munya and Lee Kinyanjui.

"From all those who attended the interview, she emerged the best and was mentioned as the running mate. May God grant them the opportunity to serve after elections,” Karua’s mother Wanjiru said.

