ELECTION 2022

Raila Odinga picks former Gichugu MP Martha Karua as running mate in August polls.

NATIONAL
By Winfrey Owino | May 16th 2022 | 2 min read
Martha Karua was picked as Raila's running mate in the August 9 polls. [File, Standard]

Raila Odinga has picked former Gichugu MP Martha Karua as his running mate in the August 9 polls.

Karua will serve as the Deputy President and Cabinet Secretary in charge of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

” The office of the Deputy President is a workshop of the president, therefore the occupant of the office must not be a competitor of the president but a co-worker,” Odinga said, sending the crowd into a celebratory mood.

“That is why the holder of this office must be a woman,” he added.

While making his announcement Raila said his decision was informed by a need to have women included in the male-dominated political arena.

“History is calling us to produce our first female Deputy President,” Odinga explained in detail.

Odinga described Karua as the youngest woman to be MP in Central Kenya, and magistrate to arbitrate issues of men. She described her as a fearless woman who represented her in court during his detention in the Moi era.

“She is a fighter, not a quitter. This woman has a beautiful soul as exhibited by her love for her children and grandchildren. She will make a great co-worker,” Odinga stated.

Odinga has tasked Karua to improve the Constitution of Kenya 2010 for an improved country.

Karua was among the three names submitted to the Azimio-One Kenya coalition presidential candidate for the Deputy President position, by the committee mandated to conduct interviews for interested candidates.

The Noah Wekesa-led panel submitted the names of Martha Karua, Kalonzo Musyoka and Peter Kenneth.

The interview attracted 11 candidates: Sabina Chege, Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua, Hassan Joho, Steven Tarus, Wycliffe Oparanya, Charity Ngilu, Peter Kenneth, Peter Munya and Lee Kinyanjui.

Despite missing the country’s second most powerful seat, Odinga nominated Kalonzo Musyoka as Chief Secretary to supervise and coordinate government functions.

The Azimio team has also proposed Kenneth Marende as Speaker of the National Assembly while Kakamega outgoing Governor Wycliffe Oparanya will take be the CS National Treasury.

Peter Munya will retain his Agricultural ministry but with additional responsibilities and chair of Kenya productive sector as Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho goes for lands ministry to deal with historical land issues in the Coast region.

