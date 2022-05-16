× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
ELECTION 2022

I'm taking a break from politics, Kithure Kindiki says after running mate loss

POLITICS
By Stephanie Wangari | May 16th 2022 | 2 min read
Tharaka Nithi senator Kithure Kindiki [Standard]

Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki says he will take a break from elective politics after August 10, 2022, a day after the General Election.

Addressing journalists during a press conference in Nairobi today, Kindiki said he would use the break to reorganise himself after he failed to clinch the Kenya Kwanza running mate position.

Additionally, Kindiki said he would not be available for any appointive position.

"I have reflected on how I will utilise my break. After prayerful reflection and consultation, I have decided that I will not be seeking any appointive opposition whatsoever.

"However, I will remain available to my country in future should an opportunity arise to seek leadership position that may be available in the national level in the future," the senator said.

KEEP READING

Kindiki was one of the contenders for the running mate position in Kenya Kwanza and had managed to have a majority of votes from Mount Kenya leaders.

In the vote count, Kindiki garnered 23, Gachagua four, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi two, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru one and a spoilt vote for Musalia Mudavadi, despite not being a contestant.

The overwhelming bid for Kindiki, notwithstanding, Deputy President William Ruto chose Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate.

"My attempt at ascending or being nominated to ascend to national elective leadership having failed yesterday, I have taken the decision to take a break from elective politics starting August 10, 2022," Kindiki said during the press briefing.

He, however, drummed up support for Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua.

He noted that he would remain in the coalition saying it had a better chance of forming the next government.

"It was not about me as a person, it was about us as a team."

Further, he expressed gratitude to his colleagues for voting and believing in his candidature.

"A good number [of MPs both National Assembly and Senate] supported my candidature and I am truly grateful," he added.

