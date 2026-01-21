Three police officers stabbed during strange rampage

Three police officers were injured and hospitalised at Kapenguria Referral Hospital after they were stabbed by a 40-year-old man who went on a rampage in Makutano town, West Pokot County.

Confirming the incident, West Pokot Sub-County Police Commander OCPD Patrick Nyaanga said the suspect, identified as Hillary Pkemoi, turned violent and began attacking residents who were going about their business in the town. West Pokot Sub-County Police Commander Patrick Nyaanga addresses the media at Kapenguria Police Station. [Irissheel Shanzu, Standard]

Police officers from Makutano Police Station responded to distress calls from members of the public, but the suspect turned on them and stabbed three officers during the arrest attempt.

The incident occurred at around 2:00 pm on Wednesday when the suspect, armed with a knife, started chasing people and causing panic in the busy town centre, prompting police intervention.

“In the process of trying to arrest him, he became violent and started attacking the officers with a knife, injuring three of them,” said Mr Nyaanga.

He said additional officers were called in as backup, who managed to subdue and arrest the suspect before rushing the injured officers to Kapenguria Referral Hospital for treatment.

“The cause of the attack is not yet clear, but investigations have commenced. One officer was injured on the neck, another on the back, and the third on the leg,” he said.

Nyaanga said two of the injured officers were treated and discharged, while one remains admitted at the hospital in stable condition.

The police commander thanked members of the public for assisting in the arrest, noting that although the officers were armed, they exercised restraint and did not use their firearms.

The suspect is currently in police custody as investigations continue.