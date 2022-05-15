× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Mwai Kibaki
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

I'm innocent until proven guilty, Rigathi Gachagua speaks on integrity issues

POLITICS
By Stephanie Wangari | May 15th 2022 | 2 min read
Mathira Mp Rigathi Gachagua at his home in Sagana, Nyeri county, May 12, 2022. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua has maintained that the corruption cases hanging over his head are politically instigated.

Gachagua, who was named as Deputy President William Ruto's running mate under the Kenya Kwanza Alliance ahead of the August 9 polls, was defending his character after a section of Kenyans questioned his integrity.

The MP is facing a graft case and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has applied to freeze some of his bank accounts.

"The Kenyan constitution is very clear, that you can only be barred from political office when you have been convicted and you have exhausted the mechanisms offered by law for appeal," said Gachagua in an interview on Citizen TV.

KEEP READING

The MP accused the government of using the criminal justice system to intimidate leaders into supporting the handshake by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

"When I was intimidated to support the handshake and I refused, the criminal justice system was against me and everybody knows.

"In 2013 and 2017, Uhuru was my buddy...nobody raised a finger as to what I own until I relayed I did not believe in the handshake," said Gachagua.

The lawmaker went on to name other leaders who had been convicted for various offences but ended up becoming respected leaders.

"Nelson Mandela was jailed for 27 years for conspiring to overthrow the State, he came from prison to be the greatest president South Africa has ever had...

"President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto had serious issues but the people of Kenya elected them and their cases were dropped," Gachagua added.

Yesterday (Saturday, May 14), leaders allied to DP Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA) were engaged in negotiations that centred around Gachagua and Tharaka Nithi senator Kithure Kindiki.

According to a source who spoke to the Standard, a majority of Mount Kenya leaders had voted for Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki as their preferred choice for running mate.

In the vote count, Kindiki garnered 23, Mr Gachagua four, National Assembly Speaker Mr Justin Muturi two and Ms Anne Waiguru one. There was one spoilt vote that went to Mr Musalia Mudavadi, despite not being a contestant.

But despite the overwhelming bid for Kindiki, Ruto yesterday chose Gachagua.

Gachagua now says he was not privy to the voting process.

"I was not there and I was not bothered because that was not an election...An election has a date and a venue, there was nothing like that.

"He [DP Ruto] just asked the MPs what their opinions were. The people of Kenya had been consulted for the last six months. This [nominating a running mate] has been a process, this was just the tale end," Gachagua added.

The leaders argued that corruption cases against Gachagua would be baggage for the team and likely to provide fodder for their political competitors in the campaigns.

Additional reporting by Jacob Ng'etich

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

How Maasai warriors, lion tales scared Jewish settlers
In 1902, Chamberlain had visited East Africa and, viewing the fertility of the land, offered 5,000 square miles of land in Uasin Gishu to the Zionists.
Gold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of Africa
Gold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of Africa

MOST READ

Oriwo Boys' 2021 KCSE results released: How the school has performed
Oriwo Boys' 2021 KCSE results released: How the school has performed

EDUCATION

By Brian Okoth

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Politics, religion are inseparable but Church must remain impartial

By Allan Mungai | 18 minutes ago

Politics, religion are inseparable but Church must remain impartial
Why Moses Wetang'ula can rest easy in the Kenya Kwanza power line-up

By Oscar Obonyo | 18 minutes ago

Why Moses Wetang'ula can rest easy in the Kenya Kwanza power line-up
Rigathi Gachagua: From Uhuru's personal assistant to his harshest critic after political tiff

By Jacob Ng’etich | 18 minutes ago

Rigathi Gachagua: From Uhuru's personal assistant to his harshest critic after political tiff
Intrigues that preceded Ruto's hard decision on running mate

By Jacob Ng’etich | 18 minutes ago

Intrigues that preceded Ruto's hard decision on running mate

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC