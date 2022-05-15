I'm innocent until proven guilty, Rigathi Gachagua speaks on integrity issues

Mathira Mp Rigathi Gachagua at his home in Sagana, Nyeri county, May 12, 2022. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua has maintained that the corruption cases hanging over his head are politically instigated.

Gachagua, who was named as Deputy President William Ruto's running mate under the Kenya Kwanza Alliance ahead of the August 9 polls, was defending his character after a section of Kenyans questioned his integrity.

The MP is facing a graft case and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has applied to freeze some of his bank accounts.

"The Kenyan constitution is very clear, that you can only be barred from political office when you have been convicted and you have exhausted the mechanisms offered by law for appeal," said Gachagua in an interview on Citizen TV.

The MP accused the government of using the criminal justice system to intimidate leaders into supporting the handshake by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

"When I was intimidated to support the handshake and I refused, the criminal justice system was against me and everybody knows.

"In 2013 and 2017, Uhuru was my buddy...nobody raised a finger as to what I own until I relayed I did not believe in the handshake," said Gachagua.

The lawmaker went on to name other leaders who had been convicted for various offences but ended up becoming respected leaders.

"Nelson Mandela was jailed for 27 years for conspiring to overthrow the State, he came from prison to be the greatest president South Africa has ever had...

"President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto had serious issues but the people of Kenya elected them and their cases were dropped," Gachagua added.

Yesterday (Saturday, May 14), leaders allied to DP Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA) were engaged in negotiations that centred around Gachagua and Tharaka Nithi senator Kithure Kindiki.

According to a source who spoke to the Standard, a majority of Mount Kenya leaders had voted for Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki as their preferred choice for running mate.

In the vote count, Kindiki garnered 23, Mr Gachagua four, National Assembly Speaker Mr Justin Muturi two and Ms Anne Waiguru one. There was one spoilt vote that went to Mr Musalia Mudavadi, despite not being a contestant.

But despite the overwhelming bid for Kindiki, Ruto yesterday chose Gachagua.

Gachagua now says he was not privy to the voting process.

"I was not there and I was not bothered because that was not an election...An election has a date and a venue, there was nothing like that.

"He [DP Ruto] just asked the MPs what their opinions were. The people of Kenya had been consulted for the last six months. This [nominating a running mate] has been a process, this was just the tale end," Gachagua added.

The leaders argued that corruption cases against Gachagua would be baggage for the team and likely to provide fodder for their political competitors in the campaigns.

Additional reporting by Jacob Ng'etich

