× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Mwai Kibaki
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

You're being hypocritical on SGR pledge, Raila tells Ruto

POLITICS
By Betty Njeru | May 14th 2022 | 2 min read

Azimio la Umoja flag bearer Raila Odinga in Galole, Tana River County. [Emmanuel Wanson, Standard]

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has told off Deputy President William Ruto over his plan to reverse some SGR directives issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Without mentioning names, Odinga, in a televised address on Saturday, May 14, claimed he knows who played a significant role in slowing down the coast region’s economy.

“Those who are out to deceive you that they will reverse President Uhuru’s port directives are the ones who played a big role in harming the coastal economy,” Odinga said in Mombasa.

KEEP READING

Ruto had, earlier in the week, promised that should he win the August 9 presidential election, he will undertake administrative and legal steps to reverse some policies that guide port and SGR operations.

According to Ruto, the directives issued by the Head of State had impoverished the coast region.

The DP alleged that the project was undertaken to enrich a few individuals.

He also promised to make the Port of Mombasa the only point of clearance for cargo. The demand, if executed within a year, will cripple activities at the Nairobi and Naivasha inland ports.

“It was never the intention of the government to build the SGR so that the coastal people can be impoverished. The SGR was meant to make the port much more efficient and to improve the business and the fortunes of the coastal people,” he said.

“Unfortunately, a few people took hostage the whole project and ended up with selfish programmes to the detriment of the coastal people,” added the deputy president.

Odinga, in his Mombasa tour, sought to quell tensions over his decision to support Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir as Azimio’s governor candidate in Mombasa.

“There was a bit of anger from our supporters over the nomination process in Mombasa, but we are slowly healing that wound,” he said.

The Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate has been on a four-day tour of the Coast to consolidate his support base, amid mounting sibling rivalry between ODM and Wiper leaders, defections, and an onslaught from a rejuvenated Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Villagers flee in fear of retaliation after girl's body exhumed
A man from the village is suspected to have killed a girl who went missing last year, buried her in a two-feet-deep grave beside his house and planted vegetables on the site.
Speak life to your partner
Marriage is hard work and couples should strive to provide security, companionship and safety for each other.

MOST READ

Court summons Sankok over tiff with his former official driver
Court summons Sankok over tiff with his former official driver

NATIONAL

By Collins Kweyu

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Sonko arrival at Raila rally causes chaos, forced to leave

By Tobias Chanji | 13 minutes ago

Sonko arrival at Raila rally causes chaos, forced to leave
Gachagua or Kindiki: Ruto to unveil running mate today

By Jacob Ng’etich and Brian Otieno | 2 hours ago

Gachagua or Kindiki: Ruto to unveil running mate today
Kalonzo to Raila: Pick me as your deputy or fail

By Renson Mnyamwezi | 3 hours ago

Kalonzo to Raila: Pick me as your deputy or fail
Jubilee slams Ruto over Prime Cabinet Secretary position

By James Wanzala | 3 hours ago

Jubilee slams Ruto over Prime Cabinet Secretary position

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC