× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Mwai Kibaki
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
2022 Election:

Raila Odinga: I knew Governor Amason Kingi was on his way out

POLITICS
By Winfrey Owino | May 12th 2022 | 3 min read
Raila Odinga addressing a gathering at Galole in Tana River County on May 11, 2022. [Emmanuel Wanson, Standard]

Raila Odinga says Governor Amason Kingi’s exit from Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition did not come as a surprise to him.

Kingi, whose party Pamoja African Alliance (PAA) was affiliated with Azimio, said, during his exit speech on Tuesday, that the Odinga-led coalition wanted to make it impossible for him to field candidates in Kilifi and other coastal counties.

At the same time, Kingi accused Azimio anchor parties ODM, Jubilee and Wiper of “operating in opaqueness and secrecy”.

PAA, consequently, joined the Kenya Kwanza coalition, which is led by Deputy President William Ruto.

Kingi, who has served as Kilifi governor for two terms on the ODM ticket, formed PAA Party in July 2021 after announcing his exit from the Odinga-led Party.

KEEP READING

Raila Odinga now says he knew Kingi was on his way out of ODM when the governor “started talking about forming a coastal political party”.

“Mombasa Governor Ali Joho, Suna East MP Junet Mohamed and I spoke with him one evening last year, and he pledged to remain loyal to ODM. After staying for a short while, he started behaving like a person who is provoking you to divorce him or her,” Odinga said during a political address in Malindi, Kilifi County on Thursday, May 12.

“Kingi eventually asked to be divorced [from Azimio la Umoja], and we allowed him to join our opponents,” said the ODM boss.

Odinga says he helped Kingi launch his political career, but the governor chose to pay him back by betraying him.

“He is an ingrate. Nonetheless, let us put him to shame by ensuring that you vote for me as president come August 9.”

The former prime minister also took a swipe at Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa, whom he accuses of using as a political ladder.

“After rising politically, she ditched me. Let her know that I’m the one who made her who she is today. She often says she knows how to whine her waist [politically]. I’m not interested in her.”

Aisha Jumwa was first elected to Parliament as the Woman Representative for Kilifi County on ODM ticket in the 2013 polls. In the subsequent election, she shifted her interest to the Malindi parliamentary seat, winning on an ODM ticket.

However, after the August 8, 2017, general election, she ditched ODM and warmed up to Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party.

In the August 9, 2022 polls, she will seek to succeed Amason Kingi as Kilifi governor on UDA ticket.

ODM has fielded former Devolution Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Gideon Mung’aro as Jumwa’s competitor. Mung’aro previously served as Kilifi North MP between 2013 and 2017 under the ODM ticket.

He ran for governor in 2017 under the Jubilee ticket but lost to the incumbent, Amason Kingi, of ODM.

Mung’aro rejoined ODM in November 2021after stints as Lands and Devolution CAS in Uhuru’s government.

Raila Odinga, in his Malindi, the address said he will soon unveil the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya manifesto, which will be made available to Kenyans.

Raila asked Kilifi constituents to vote for Mung’aro as governor, Senator Stewart Madzayo in the same capacity (Senate), and lawmaker Gertrude Mbeyu as Woman Representative. All the aspirants are in ODM.

Kingi’s PAA says it will field lawyer George Kithi as the gubernatorial candidate.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Ruto remarks on Naivasha dry port economic sabotage, Lee Kinyanjui says
Ruto promised that should Kenya Kwanza win the August 9 election, they will undertake administrative and legal steps to reverse some aspects on the operations of the project.
KWS loses bid to block transshipment of rosewood to Hong Kong
The Kenya Wildlife Service has lost its bid to block the transshipment of over Sh23 million worth of rosewood held at the Port of Mombasa.

MOST READ

Mutomo village residents to get Sh10 million each to pave way for university expansion
Mutomo village residents to get Sh10 million each to pave way for university expansion

CENTRAL

By Fidelis W. Kabunyi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Azimio surprised by Ruto offer to Mudavadi

By Stephanie Wangari | 1 hour ago

Azimio surprised by Ruto offer to Mudavadi
Raila vows to jail looters of public funds in his first 100 days in office

By Patrick Beja | 5 hours ago

Raila vows to jail looters of public funds in his first 100 days in office
Kenya Kwanza deal: Ruto will appoint Mudavadi as 'prime cabinet secretary'

By Special Correspondent | 6 hours ago

Kenya Kwanza deal: Ruto will appoint Mudavadi as 'prime cabinet secretary'
Jitters over the size of Ruto's national cake

By Standard Team | 6 hours ago

Jitters over the size of Ruto's national cake

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC