× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

George Wajackoyah: Presidential aspirant seeks to have 8 prime ministers, bhang legalised

POLITICS
By James Wanzala | February 12th 2022

George Wajackoyah is a lawyer by profession. [James Wanzala, Standard]

Professor George Wajackoyah is the latest person to announce his presidential ambition ahead of the August 9, 2022 polls.

While announcing his candidature on Saturday, February 12 at the Diamond Plaza in Nairobi, Wajackoyah said, if elected president, he will introduce eight prime ministers in Kenya in charge of the defunct provinces.

He said he’d get rid of the county commissioners, who would be replaced by the prime ministers.

Wajackoyah further said that he will legalise bhang farming and sale in Kenya. According to him, the proceeds from bhang sale would help offset the Chinese loans. He’d, thereafter, sever ties with China, he said.

KEEP READING

The lawyer further said that official workdays in Kenya would be between Monday and Thursday, saying Friday, being a Muslim prayer day, would not be counted as a workday, and that Saturday and Sunday would also form part of non-working days.

Wajackoyah said his administration would introduce death penalty for the corrupt individuals, and assign the Trade ministry to a person of Asian descent.

The presidential hopeful says in his administration he will personally serve as the Immigration minister, and that media houses would be owned by journalists, and not other proprietors.

He says, if elected president, he will, in the first six months, suspend the Constitution to “allow Kenyans to decide on the kind of Constitution that they want”.

Wajackoyah says he will run for president on Roots Party of Kenya ticket.

 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Tourism to benefit from EA Classic Rally event
KTB CEO, Dr Betty Radier said motorsport events like other key events are important because they enhance a destination’s attractiveness.
Don’t turn integrity vetting into a charade
Some home truths have to be told on this process – its efficacy, application and what the future portends for public offices.

MOST READ

KUCCPS offer targets 95,757 Kenyans who sat KCSE between 2000-2021
KUCCPS offer targets 95,757 Kenyans who sat KCSE between 2000-2021

EDUCATION

By Mireri Junior

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Five aspirants seek to wrestle Kangema from Kigano's hold

By Boniface Gikandi | 45 minutes ago

Five aspirants seek to wrestle Kangema from Kigano's hold
I had the right to be angry, Cate Waruguru says on viral video

By Mireri Junior | 2 hours ago

I had the right to be angry, Cate Waruguru says on viral video
Former CS Sicily Kariuki speaks on Uhuru, NYS ghosts and winning governor seat

By Moses Nyamori | 3 hours ago

Former CS Sicily Kariuki speaks on Uhuru, NYS ghosts and winning governor seat
Uhuru Kenyatta: Kenya’s future is safe in Raila’s hands

By Brian Otieno | 3 hours ago

Uhuru Kenyatta: Kenya’s future is safe in Raila’s hands

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC