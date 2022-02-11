× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
President Uhuru did not rig 2017 election- DP Ruto

POLITICS
By Kennedy Gachuhi | February 11th 2022

DP William Ruto and Kenya Kwanza principals Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula in Kisii County. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed claims that President Uhuru Kenyatta rigged elections in the 2017 polls.

Ruto spoke during rallies held in Nakuru’s Rongai, Njoro, and Kuresoi South sub-counties where he was accompanied by his Kenya Kwanza brigade.

In a surprise turn of events, Ruto changed to a great defender of President Uhuru who has been on a charm offensive against him recently.

“There are people claiming Uhuru stole votes. They were nowhere when we were campaigning for Uhuru. They must respect the President,” said Ruto.

KEEP READING

He added that claims that those against them would rig him out would not deter him from seeking the presidency in the coming polls.

“The people who are talking out loud did nothing to win votes for Uhuru. I did the most campaigns for Uhuru and I know we won the election fairly. I am not yet tired of seeking this mandate,” said Ruto.

Ruto’s allies vowed to jealously guard their votes in the coming general elections.

“Our competitors have accepted that we have beaten them in strategy, policies, and plans. Their only plan that we can’t engage them in is to steal votes. We are set and ready for this contest,” said Ruto.

 The DP added, “Raila was beaten by Kibaki, we beat him twice, what makes him think he will beat me? We beat them in recent by-elections. On August 9 we will beat them early in the morning and there is nothing they will do,” he said.

The DP continued with his attack on President Uhuru and ODM leader Raila Odinga whom he accused of capturing the state to benefit a few persons in government.

“We are united to rescue the country from those who have taken it hostage. We initiated development projects but the moment we touched on the Big Four agenda they frustrated it. They want to maintain a high level of poverty for them to remain in leadership,” said Ruto.

While taking credit for Jubilee administration achievements, Ruto said that all was set for the next government to initiate empowerment programmes for ordinary Kenyans.

“The coming polls will be a defining moment. There are a few people sitting in hotels and offices who think they will define the country’s future. Just because they have captured our economy, they shouldn’t think they will capture the country’s leadership again,” he said.

ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi rallied Nakuru residents to reject a Raila presidency terming that he would not solve the challenges facing the country since 2018.

“Azimio is a project that will make a remote-controlled government. We want a hands-on government. The economy is bleeding and we can’t afford a re-run. We must beat them with a margin that will deny them confidence to reject the results,” said Mudavadi.

