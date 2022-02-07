I’ll campaign for my preferred presidential candidate, Uhuru says

President Uhuru Kenyatta when he toured the Chaani Outreach Medical Centre in Mombasa County on February 7, 2022. [PSCU, Standard]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said he will soon hit the road to campaign for a presidential candidate he believes has what it takes to lead the country ahead of the August 9 General Election.

Speaking during the launch of the Annual Universal Healthcare Conference in Mombasa on Monday, President Kenyatta said he will move across the country to campaign for his preferred candidate.

“I don’t have a project, but I will also vote for a candidate and tell Kenyans my choice, those who want to listen will listen,” he said.

The Head of State said Jubilee Party will unite with like-minded parties to form a government that will unite the country and complete its development projects after the August 9 polls.

“We will team up with the likes of Governor [Hassan] Joho to form a government that will bring on board all Kenyans and work for you,” he said.

The President hailed the 2018 'Handshake' between him and ODM leader Raila Odinga for creating a conducive environment for his administration to deliver on his promises to Kenyans.

“Were it not for the unity deal we struck with leaders across the political divided in 2018, we could have achieved very little in terms of development.”

He said he differed with his deputy William Ruto after he started early campaigns despite his calls for work first, politics later.

“I told them to help me develop the country first then do politics later, but they bolted out, now politics is here and we are ready to play it,” he said.

He downplayed the Tanga Tanga-allied group's popularity, saying the presidential race is a marathon, not a sprint.

“They started earlier when we were serving Kenyans, now we want to join them because elections are here with us, they will realise it is a marathon.”

President Kenyatta dismissed those saying Jubilee Party is dead, saying the party was busy working for Kenyans and now is ready to join politics.

“They run around saying the president's party is dead, we were working now we will go to the people and tell them what we have been doing,” he said.

Uhuru said his critics insult him daily because they know he is not a pushover, saying he will not respond to insults because he is doing his work.

“If they insult you a lot, know you are a political rock otherwise if you were lightweight they will not be talking about you.”

He said the government will soon set up a special economic zone in Mombasa and open the multibillion-shilling Dongo Kundu bypass to create jobs and open up the Coast region.

“We will establish a special economic zone here funded by the Government of Japan, and we need roads to make these places accessible. We will soon open the Dongo Kundu bypass,” he said.

President Kenyatta was accompanied by Council of Governors chairman and Embu Governor Martin Wambora, Governor Joho (Mombasa), Amason Kingi (Kilifi), Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o (Kisumu), Cotu boss Francis Atwoli, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, Education CS George Magoha, local leaders and a host of Government officials.

