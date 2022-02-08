× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
More resignations: CASs Ntutu, Mung’aro step down

POLITICS
By Betty Njeru and Emmanuel Too | February 8th 2022

CAS Ministry of Labour Patrick Ole Ntutu. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Chief Administrative Secretaries Patrick ole Ntutu (Labour) and Gideon Mung’aro (Devolution) have resigned.

Ntutu who officially handed his resignation letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday will contest the Narok governorship in the August 9 General Election, on a UDA ticket.

He was previously in the Interior docket before being moved to Labour.

He will be seeking to take over from the incumbent, Governor Samuel Tunai whose term expires in August. Tunai has expressed interest in the Narok Senatorship seat.

KEEP READING

Ntutu who will be seeking a second stab at the governorship believes that his record as MP and CAS gives him an edge over the rest.

“In the last election I came second and since whoever won is finishing his term then I am better placed to take over,” he said.

Competition is high in the UDA camp as he will be facing MPs Gabriel Tongoyo (Narok West) and Soipan Tuya (Woman Rep) in the party primaries to be held in April.

Other Narok governor hopefuls are Narok North MP Moitalel ole Kenta, former ICT PS Joseph Tiampati, Youth Affairs PS Charles Sunkuli, Kenya Revenue Authority Commissioner Kishanto Suuji and Stephen Koriata. 

 Devolution CAS Gideon Mung'aro (centre) announces his resignation at his Teleposta tower offices, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

His counterpart Gideon Mung’aro will be seeking the Kilifi governorship on an ODM ticket.

Mung’aro joins a list of famed politicians seeking the top county seat, battling it out with among others; Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi and Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa. 

Mung’aro previously heled the Lands docket as Chief Administrative Secretary and was in 2013 elected as a former Member of Parliament representing Kilifi North Constituency. 

They join a growing list of public servants eyeing elective seats who are expected to resign by close of business tomorrow, February 9, 2022.

In a confidential circular last week, Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua directed the state officers and public officers to hand over their offices and public assets under their charge and prepare comprehensive hand-over notes to facilitate a smooth transition.

"Accordingly, and by the way of this circular, those non-exempted state officers and all public officers are required to hand over all public assets under their charge and to prepare comprehensive hand-over notes to facilitate a smooth transition and hand-over; which should be received by the office/officer designated below on or before February 8, 2022.”

Share this story

