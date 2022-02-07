Uhuru wanted to succeed himself through BBI Bill - Murkomen
POLITICS
By Stephanie Wangari
| February 7th 2022
Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen claims that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) spearheaded by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner Raila Odinga was a ploy by the former to succeed himself.
Speaking today during a radio show on Spice FM, Murkomen criticised the two leaders saying the handshake had nothing to do with bringing Kenyans together but was a way to ensure president Uhuru retained influence in the government even after retiring.
"We were able to read through the game that was being played to ensure the president would have a hand in dictating which candidate Kenyans would elect.
"In fact, the whole BBI process was nothing but a mechanism the president wanted to succeed himself," said Murkomen.
KEEP READING
The senator said it would have been more realistic if the president endorsed a member of the Jubilee Party to succeed him or retired silently like his predecessor Mwai Kibaki.
"You have an outgoing president, who is in office at the moment investing State resources to ensure that a certain candidate wins with an expectation of perpetuating his reign beyond 2022," he added.
But responding to the matter that has been widely publicised, Raila Odinga has previously dismissed claims that he is a state project and affirmed to his supporters that he was his own man.
"The assertions are laughable. Can I be someone's project? Uhuru also laughs off when he hears me being referred to as his project," Odinga said in an interview on Citizen TV.
The ODM leader said his desire was to unite all Kenyans.
ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, who recently formed a coalition with Deputy President William Ruto, questioned the motive behind Uhuru supporting the former prime minister.
“You know the challenges of a project then why impose a project on us? We did so with Ruto and supported Uhuru, (who Moi had publicly declared support for) and we failed terribly,” Mudavadi said.
President Uhuru is serving his last term in office and has hinted at endorsing the former prime minister's candidacy. The two have been working closely since the March 9, 2018 handshake.
Already, the ruling party, Jubilee, has announced it will not field any presidential candidate for the August 9, elections.
The party has called for a National Delegates Conference (NDC) where the president is expected to endorse the Azimio la Umoja movement leader.
RELATED VIDEOS
Case of woman charged with murder of six-year-old girl deferredThe judge ruled he was convinced the prosecution had proved its case against Amuyoyi after perusing the evidence of five witnesses.
10 killed as another cyclone devastates Indian Ocean islandMadagascar, with a population of nearly 30 million, had already been dealing with the aftermath of Cyclone Ana, which killed 55 people.
MOST READ
Kenya Kwanza, Azimio teams hold parallel rallies in Mombasa
COAST
- Martha Karua: Only Raila can name his running mate
POLITICS
By Allan Mungai
- Handsome send-off package for Uhuru and DP William Ruto
POLITICS
- Jubilee says manual count chaotic as IEBC clears air on elections Bill
NATIONAL
By Allan Mungai
- Uhuru delivers 50 cows to Burundi President Ndayishimiye
AFRICA
By Betty Njeru
- Man who fishes bodies from River Yala fears for his life
NYANZA