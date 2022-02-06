Be careful, don’t be used – Mudavadi tells Western leaders

Musalia Mudavadi addressing residents of Luanda, Vihiga County. [Courtesy]

The Amani National Congress (ANC) leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has publicly alleged that lawmakers from his political backyard were paid for attending President Uhuru Kenyatta’s meeting at State House.

This comes a fortnight after a section of political leaders drawn from the Western region met the president at State House, Nairobi, last Monday a day after the ANC leader joined hands with Deputy President William Ruto.

While addressing residents of Luanda, Vihiga County today, Mudavadi accused elected political leaders from his community of naivety, adding they were paid Sh10,000 each after the State House meeting.

“Uhuru is not selling Azimio la Umoja in Mt Kenya and Ndindi Nyoro is here, he will tell us…But when I did earthquake all Luhyas were called to State House and given Sh10, 000 each,” he claimed.

"Don’t be duped, let him (President Uhuru) tell my people what development project he has brought in Western Kenya in the last 10 years and he is now asking us to vote for Azimio,”.

In addition, the ANC leader cautioned his tribesmen against being used politically, adding that he was historically a victim of similar circumstances.

“The holders of government offices interested in political seats are required to resign by February 8. You will see some Luhyas running for Cabinet Secretary and Principal Secretary posts. But for how long? What will they change in five months? I was made vice-president by Moi for three months, what did I achieve?” Mudavadi wondered.

“Let us not lie to each other”.

Asserting that the ODM leader, Raila Odinga, was the state’s preferred presidential candidate, he questioned Uhuru’s motive behind supporting the former Prime Minister.

“You know the challenges of a project then why impose a project on us? We did so with Ruto and supported Uhuru, (who Moi had publicly declared support for) and we failed terribly,” Mudavadi added.

He also said that the three (Mudavadi, Ruto and Wetangula) have supported Odinga’s presidential bid before and that it was his turn to support them.

“(Wetangula and I) We have helped him (Raila Odinga) more than once, when will he help us?” he wondered.

“I read a caption in one of the dailies that said Raila must follow the footsteps of Kenyatta. My question is which footsteps? Is it bringing more debts?”

On January 25, President Uhuru held a meeting with a cross-section of Western Kenya leaders at State House.

The Head of State assured the leaders of the government's commitment to ensure all ongoing development projects in the populous region are completed as scheduled.

The leaders included Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and Governors Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega), Wycliffe Wangamati (Bungoma), Wilbur Ottichillo (Vihiga), and Sospeter Ojaamong (Busia).

