Civil servants eyeing elective seats must quit by Tuesday next week

Joseph Kinyua, Head of Public Service. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Hundreds of civil servants in national and county governments eyeing elective posts must vacate and hand over their office by next Tuesday.

The law stipulates that state officers and public officers must resign at least six months before the date of the General Election.

In a confidential circular, Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua directed the state officers and public officers to hand over their offices and public assets under their charge and prepare comprehensive hand-over notes to facilitate a smooth transition.

"Accordingly, and by the way of this circular, those non-exempted state officers and all public officers are required to hand over all public assets under their charge and to prepare comprehensive hand-over notes to facilitate a smooth transition and hand-over; which should be received by the office/officer designated below on or before February 8, 2022," wrote Kinyua.

The circular dated January 28 was sent to the Attorney-General, Cabinet Secretaries, Chief Administrative Secretaries, chairpersons of Constitutional Commissions, Principal Secretaries, chief executive officers of constitutional commissions and chief executive officers of state corporations and agencies.

The letter was also copied to Council of Governors chairman Martin Wambora, Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi and Clerk of the Senate Jeremiah Nyegenye.

Mr Kinyua directed that the handover notes should lay emphasis on work plans in progress, annotate all public assets handed over, the status of priority national development programmes.

"It is further guided that those comprehensive hand-over notes should lay emphasis on work plans in progress, annotate all public assets handed over, status of priority national development programmes and projects, implementation of various Presidential flagship programmes," read the letter.

He directed that the hand-over notes should also include policies under review, seminal litigation by or against the ministry and state department, constitutional commission, state corporation, and any other matter of significance pending.

The CSs, CASs and PSs, chairpersons of constitutional commissions and chairpersons of state corporations are expected to hand over to the executive office of the President. Chief executive officers of the state will hand over to ministers of the parent corporations and state agencies ministry with a copy to the board chairperson.

Other public officers will be expected to hand over to their respective supervisors.

The migration from public service has been kicked off by among others George Natembeya, who has already surrendered his office as Rift Valley Regional Commissioner.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani has launched Upya political party, which he hopes to vie for Marsabit governor.

Head of Presidential Delivery Unit Nzioka Waita is among those exiting and said he would like to go back home and work for the people of Machakos.

"I will be vying for the governorship of Machakos County... I will work until February 9, at 5pm, as is the norm. I will go and see the Head of Public Service and hand over," said Mr Waita.

He also said he will make a farewell call to President Uhuru Kenyatta and ask for his blessings and support and thank him for the privilege of allowing him to work for Kenyans.

Senior director in charge of delivery at PDU Patrick Ngatia who is eyeing Nyeri Town constituency seat currently held by Ngunjiri Wambugu, said he had already handed over and hit the campaign trail.

"I have already quit and now in the second phase, that of seeking the mandate of the people in Nyeri Town constituency," said Ngatia.

[email protected]

Share this story