A time has come, decisions have to be made - Starehe MP Jaguar on joining UDA again

Starehe MP Charles Njagua aka Jaguar joins UDA again. [Courtesy]

Former secular musician and incumbent Starehe MP Charles Njagua, popularly known as Jaguar, has officially joined the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party allied to Deputy President William Ruto.

This comes hours after ANC boss Musalia Mudavadi shook the political arena and caused a stir after announcing an alliance with Ruto’s camp ahead of the 2022 General Election.

While confirming the news on his shift of allegiance to the Ruto-led party, UDA announced his arrival and shared pictures of him and the DP, donning party-branded outfits.

"Welcome to the Hustler Nation Hon Charles Njagua aka Jaguar, MP Starehe Constituency," UDA tweeted at 9:37 am.

Pictures shared on the party’s official page in the micro-blogging application showed the singer turned politician being welcomed by the party leader.

Speaking after the announcement, Jaguar said that after much deliberation, he has learnt that the bottom-up economic model best suits the people of Starehe Constituency, his electorate.

"A time has come and decisions have to be made, the welfare of the people has to be considered. Starehe is a cosmopolitan constituency with many Small Medium Enterprises(SMEs) and the bottom-up ideology suits them best," he said.

Then went on, "Due to this, I feel that working with the Deputy President in his party as he runs for his presidential bid and as he works towards implementing his policies is the best option for my people of Starehe."

Prior to this, Jaguar had enjoyed close ties with the Deputy President, campaigning with him countrywide for his 2022 presidential bid before he ditched the DP's camp.

Jaguar has been missing in action since then and has not been seen around Ruto or MPs allied to him in months, until today when he announced another shift then thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“I would like to thank President Uhuru Kenyatta for the good working relationship that we have had over the years drawing way back from the time I was appointed as a board member at NACADA,” his Twitter thread read in part.

However, efforts by The Standard to get hold of the MP seeking re-election were futile as our calls went unanswered.

Jaguar joins other elective position aspirants in announcing their allegiance to the UDA party.

Last week, popular comedian and Churchill Show Host, Jasper Muthomi, alias Mc Jessy, announced his interest in securing Imenti South parliamentary seat on a UDA party ticket.

